ECI at Interpack 2008

Plattsburgh, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2008 -- ECI Limited USA invites You to visit Interpack 2008, 18th International Fair of Packaging Machinery, Packaging Confectionery Machinery. Interpack show is hold every 3 years. This year Interpack takes place in Dusseldorf, Germany, 24-30 April 2008.



ECI employees will be present at the following booths:

ISHIDA Europe (Hall 15. Stands A25, А26), VOLPAK (Hall 14. Stands D16/D30), MARDEN EDWARDS (Hall 16. Stand B25), BOATO PACK (Hall 13. Stand D45), ECONOCORP (Hall 17. Stand А30), FRYMAKORUMA (Hall 16. Stands D37/D45).



With a number of fully integrated packing lines on display, ECI Limited USA will be showcasing its expertise in automation, safety and QC systems at Interpack 2008, along with weighing and packing solutions for a variety of end markets including fresh and frozen foods and snacks.A key highlight will be a line solution that focuses on end-of-line pack handling processes and the increasingly important area of quality control.



You can download Interpack 2008 map (in PDF format).



We will be very glad to see you at INTERPACK 2008!

