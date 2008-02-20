100,000 free 3Cx phone systems

Nicosia, Cyprus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2008 -- 3CX a developer of a software-based IP PBX for Windows, today announced that it will give away 100,000 free phone systems. Companies are encouraged to take advantage of this offer to experience first handedly the benefits of an IP PBX when compared with traditional proprietary hardware PBX.



3CX Phone System is a complete software-based office phone system that replaces a traditional hardware PBX. It liberates companies from cumbersome phone wiring and solves the management headaches associated with proprietary PBXs. Since 3CX Phone System is based on the open SIP standard it works with any SIP-based VOIP provider, VOIP gateway or phone. The product integrates easily with most business networks because it runs on Windows - no Linux experience required.



"IP PBX technology includes advanced communication features but also provides a significant dose of worry-free scalability and robustness that all enterprises seek. Our free phone system offer allows companies to familiarize themselves with the technology and to see for themselves that upgrading to an IP PBX, should be the obvious choice for any company," said Nick Galea, CEO 3CX.



3CX Phone System for Windows key features



• No need for separate phone wiring – phones use computer network

• Easier to install & manage via web-based configuration interface

• A software-based office phone system is far less expensive than a hardware-based PBX / PABX

• Employees can move offices without requiring any changes in the wiring or IP PBX configuration

• Choose from the many SIP based hardware phones instead of getting locked in with one vendor

• Receive & Make calls via the standard PSTN using VOIP Gateways

• Save on call costs using any SIP VOIP service or WAN.



Obtaining the free edition



The offer is available from: http://www.3cx.com/ip-pbx/index.html. The FREE edition is a fully featured free IP PBX, has no time outs, and is supported via the 3CX forums.



About 3CX

3CX is a privately held company with a management team backed by years of experience in developing and selling network infrastructure software. It maintains a global presence with localized information available in German (http://www.3cx.de), Spanish (http://www.3cx.es), French (http://www.3cx.fr), Portuguese (http://www.3cx.com.br), Japanese (http://www.3cx.jp), Traditional Chinese (http://www.3cx.hk), Simplified Chinese (http://www.3cx.cn), Vietnamese (http://www.3cx.vn) and Korean (http://www.3cx.co.kr) and more

