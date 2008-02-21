In The Woods Creates New Position for Strategic Business Development

Rocky Mount, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2008 -- In The Woods, one of the nation’s leading suppliers of custom, affordable log home packages throughout the U.S. and abroad, announced today that Renee Warren has been promoted from her position in sales, to a newly created position as the company’s Strategic Business Partner Developer.



“Through her dedication and experience, Renee has become a great asset to our company and we are extremely proud to promote her to this strategic position,” commented John Barth, CEO of In The Woods. “Through the new position, Renee will be reaching out to companies that have an overlap with our customer profiles. Since we’re not a construction company, we rely on a strong base of builders who are well educated in the process of building log homes, and we want to strengthen and build our relationships with both builders and private development communities.”



In The Woods is headquartered near Rocky Mount, NC and has four sales centers on the East Coast in North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and New York. Renee’s position is part of an aggressive growth plan to bolster the company’s service base nationwide, as well as investigate forming relationships with builders abroad.



Renee is also working to expand the company’s public educational outreach. “We have such a strong knowledge pool at In The Woods,” said Renee. “We want our experts to use their knowledge to enlighten the public about In The Woods, as well as the beauty and affordability of log homes.”



Renee’s main focus in this new position will be to build and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with other businesses on behalf of In The Woods. Drawing on her diverse marketing background, she will continue to identify and track trends affecting the commercial and residential construction industries with the goal of positioning In The Woods as a leader in the log home industry both in US and abroad.



About In The Woods:

In The Woods, “The Natural Log Home Choice,” has been producing quality log home packages since 1982 for customers in both the USA and abroad. As an industry leader, In The Woods has acquired a 94% customer satisfaction rating and to date, they have sold over 5,000 log homes. They have sales centers in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and New York. In The Woods is headquartered right outside of Rocky Mount in Battleboro, NC. For more information, please visit: http://www.inthewoods.com.

