Alumnus Ed Delia, President of Delia Associates, to Speak on Branding at Dickinson College

Whitehouse, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2008 -- Ed Delia, president of Delia Associates, a full-service marketing and branding firm located in Whitehouse, New Jersey, will be the guest speaker at a program being held on Tuesday, March 4 at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. The program, entitled “Careers in Marketing, Advertising, and Public Relations,” will be held in the Holland Union Building (HUB) Social Hall West at 12:00 noon.



Delia, a graduate of the class of ’95, plans to talk about his own career in marketing, which began in his early teens working for the family firm. Much of his time today is devoted to providing branding guidance to CEOs and top marketing executives throughout the Greater New York Area.



Unlike many branding firms that focus on the development and protection of global brands such as Coke, Budweiser, and Federal Express, Delia’s company devotes itself to brand building for small and mid-sized organizations.



“Global brands with large marketing budgets no longer have an exclusive on the art and science of brand building,” contends Delia. “In fact, new technologies are making brand building more productive on an R.O.I. basis for small companies than for the global giants.”



It’s a learning process. Every day I gain a greater respect for the power of branding through the experiences of our clients and even some of their competitors,” says Delia.



Delia advocates a systematic approach to brand building. “The brand-building techniques I teach are understandable, actionable and measurable,” says Delia. On the front end, Delia puts great weight on the necessity for self-analysis and discovery in order to uncover the true personality and core value of a brand. He puts equal emphasis on the science of tracking branding activities and quantifying the benefits of staying true to one’s brand identity.

