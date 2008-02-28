Chandler Christian Community Center Joins With President Bush’s Council on Service and Civic Participation

Chandler, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2008 -- Chandler Christian Community Center today announced it has teamed with the White House to become a Certifying Organization for the PRESIDENT’S VOLUNTEER SERVICE AWARD, a national program recognizing Americans who have demonstrated a sustained commitment to volunteer service. Established in 2003, the AWARD was created by President George W. Bush to give Presidential recognition to individuals, families and groups who meet requirements for volunteer service, measured by the number of service hours performed over 12-months.



Chandler Christian Community Center is one of thousands of organizations that have joined forces to deliver the PRESIDENT’S VOLUNTEER SERVICE AWARD and honor the volunteers who strengthen our Nation. As a Certifying Organization for the AWARD, Chandler Christian Community Center is responsible for verifying service hours, nominating potential recipients and delivering the AWARD.



“We are extremely proud to recognize our most outstanding volunteers with the PRESIDENT’S VOLUNTEER SERVICE AWARD,” said Elaine Leaños-Executive Director. “Chandler Christian Community Center volunteers are role models in our community, donating their time, energy and talent to bring us closer together as neighbors and a Nation. The AWARD is our way of thanking these volunteers and inspiring everyone in our community to make volunteering a central part of their lives.”



“Even if you’ve never volunteered before, the PRESIDENT’S VOLUNTEER SERVICE AWARD is within your reach,” Brenda Simmes-Development Director said. “There are so many ways to contribute, and every volunteer hour makes a difference in improving the quality of life for others. We encourage everyone to get involved and to bring along your family, friends and neighbors. Together, we can strengthen America – one hour at a time.”



The AWARD is issued by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation, a group convened by President George W. Bush to help foster and encourage a culture of volunteer service and civic participation among Americans. Chaired by two-time Super Bowl Champion Darrell Green, with former U.S. Senators Bob Dole and John Glenn as honorary co-chairs, the Council is composed of leaders in government, media, entertainment, business, education, nonprofit and volunteer service organizations and community volunteering.



For more information about volunteering with Chandler Christian Community Center, please contact us at: 480 963-1423. For more information on the PRESIDENT’S VOLUNTEER SERVICE AWARD and to find out how to identify additional volunteer opportunities in this area, visit http://www.presidentialserviceawards.gov or call 1-866-545-5307.

