Local Veteran Hopes Bed Donation Will Help Him Cope With Restless Nights

Colorado Springs, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2008 -- Staff Sergeant Emer Zapanta, U.S. Army, was severely injured in a mortar attack on his base camp in Iraq in July of 2007, when one of 17 mortars burst through the glass window of the building he was in. The mortar lacerated a major artery in his left arm, and also several nerves. He lost a good amount of blood, and was evacuated to Germany, and eventually on to Walter Reed Army Medical Center to begin recovering his now limp left arm and hand.



“I first joined the Army in 1999, and was stationed in Korea,” said Zapanta. “On my second deployment to Iraq in 2007 I was injured, and have been recovering ever since. Not only is it a painful and long recovery, it is hard for me to sleep at night because I have obstructive sleep apnea.”



This week, Zapanta learned that he might be able to sleep a little easier while he is at home, because the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes, CSAH, the leading nongovernmental provider of emergency financial aid to severely wounded troops from the War on Terror, and Craftmatic® Adjustable Beds are donating a bed to him, free-of-charge because of his service.



“Craftmatic is extremely proud to be able to offer Staff Sergeant Zapanta this new bed,” said Eric Kraftsow, Elevation Bed, LLC owners of the Craftmatic trademark. “Through the Craftmatic Cares program we have been honored to deliver a new bed to a wounded veteran each week this year; it has truly been a humbling experience. I hope that now Emer will be able to sleep soundly through the night.”



Craftmatic and CSAH have teamed up to donate one bed a week in 2008 to a severely wounded veteran, through CSAH’s Family Support Network and the Craftmatic Cares program.



CSAH and Craftmatic first met Zapanta at the Road to Recovery Conference and Tribute, the largest gathering of severely wounded troops in Orlando, FL sponsored by CSAH last December. When they learned about his incredible story, they knew that he had to be the next veteran to receive a free Craftmatic bed, courtesy of Elevation Beds, owners of the Craftmatic ® trademark.



Currently, Zapanta is still recovering at Walter Reed, but often travels back home to Colorado Springs in between surgeries. His wife Jocelyn often comes with him back to Walter Reed, as well as their three children. Zapanta expects to begin the medical discharge process in June or July of this year.



For more information about Craftmatic, please visit www.CraftmaticCares.com.



For more information about CSAH, please visit www.saluteheroes.org.



About Craftmatic Adjustable Beds:

Craftmatic® Adjustable Beds first began marketing electrically adjustable beds specifically designed for use in the world's bedrooms over 30 years ago. Today, Craftmatic is one of the world’s best known and respected trademarks for quality products. Craftmatic Adjustable beds are available in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia.



Over 1,000,000 Craftmatic Adjustable Beds are now in use in customer bedrooms around the world and attest to the fact that our unique beds are as durable as they are attractive and comfortable.



For more information, please visit http://www.CraftmaticCares.com.



About the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes:

The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes is a 501 (c)(3), non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to helping the severely wounded veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan and their families rebuild their lives. The organization is the top nongovernmental association helping wounded troops from Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom and since its 2004 inception, has assisted over 6,000 troops.



Over $11 million dollars has been distributed to date to prevent car repossessions and utility shut-offs while trips to sporting events, entertainment parks, and shows help service members boost morale, break the boredom of the routine of recuperation and help reintegrate wounded troops into civilian life. The annual all expense paid Road to Recovery Conference provides seminars, career counseling, job fairs, evaluations, and inspirational success stories.



For more information or to learn how you can help, please visit the website at http://www.saluteheroes.org.

