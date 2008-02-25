iolo Ships Repackaged PC Tune-up Software

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2008 -- iolo technologies has started shipping System Mechanic 7.5 ( http://www.iolo.com/sm/7/std ), the latest version of its best-selling PC Tune-up software. The 7.5 update with brand new packaging is now available in more than 15,000 US retail stores.



Version 7.5 gives novice users a simplified "one button" fix for PC Tune-up. Advanced users can get even more out of their systems with over 70 PC Tune-up, repair, and maintenance tools.



iolo is offering this major update to current users for free. The new set of enhancements was such a success with critics, members of the press, and beta-testers that iolo CEO Noah Rowles felt it should be released at the earliest opportunity.



"Our customers are going to be treated to a significant product advancement," Rowles said. "With this new version, we're maintaining our position at the forefront of the rapidly evolving PC utility market, and diligently focusing on our roots as the maker of the number one product that completely rejuvenates, protects, and maintains even old, tired PCs and makes them run like new again."



About System Mechanic

System Mechanic PC Tune-up software includes a suite of automated tools that clean out hard drive clutter, repair registries, defragment drives and memory, manage applications, speed up internet connections, and remove spyware from a computer. Corrupt files, bad settings, and tangled registries will degrade a PC's performance over time, leading to crashes, slowdowns, and system errors. System Mechanic first eliminates the problems that bog down a system, then automatically maintains that system at a high level of performance.



New Features in System Mechanic 7.5



- Improved user interface with options for both novice and advanced users

- A defragmentation tool, which now defrags drives up to 70% faster than before and up to 30 times faster than the standard Windows defragmenter

- Advancements in proprietary low-level defrag functions that intelligently arrange drive contents for maximum performance and longer disk life



System Requirements

System Mechanic and System Mechanic Professional ( http://www.iolo.com/sm/7/pro ) support 32-bit Windows Vista, XP, and 2000. System Mechanic Professional offers a firewall, a secure data destruction tool, and other security software not available in the standard version of System Mechanic.



Pricing and Licensing

System Mechanic retails for $49.95 ($29.95 for upgrades). System Mechanic Professional lists at $69.95 ($39.95 for upgrades). Both products can be used on up to three PCs. More information and free product evaluations are available at www.iolo.com.



About iolo technologies

iolo technologies, a privately held firm founded in 1998 and located in Los Angeles, produces award-winning PC Tune-up and security software. The iolo product line includes System Mechanic and System Mechanic Professional, a comprehensive suite of PC Tune-up and security tools; iolo AntiVirus and iolo Personal Firewall, software for internet security; Search and Recover, a powerful data recovery tool; and DriveScrubber, a utility that permanently erases data beyond DOD standards. iolo products are carried in over 15,000 retail storefronts and are also available from all major e-tailers, by mail order, and from distributors and resellers in the U.S. and abroad.

