VAnetworking Presents Seminar on Media Zero to Media Hero: The Inside Scoop on Mastering Publicity

VAnetworking.com is pleased to announce Shannon Cherry of Cherry Communications (www.cherrycommunications.com). Shannon will be presenting “Media Zero to Media Hero: The Inside Scoop on Mastering Publicity” on Wednesday, February 27, 2008 at 6:00 p.m. (EST).



"Advertising is what you pay for. Publicity is what you pray for."



What's a small business owner or entrepreneur to do?



You have dozens, hundreds or even thousands of competitors around the world.



How do you make yourself known amid all the noise and confusion?



One thing is for sure. You may or may not have a big budget for marketing and promotion but you want to get the most bang for your buck.



That's where media relations come in. Publicity is a far more powerful tool than advertising and a successful campaign lends credibility to you and your company.



Are you tired of wasting your time sending out information to the media that no one responds to?



Do you want to stop struggling to figure out how to get the media interested in writing about you and your expertise?



Then join Shannon Cherry for this live teleclass. She knows personally that media relations is the most cost effective and credible marketing method available. And she's willing to share her insider knowledge as someone who's worked as both a reporter and a PR pro.



In Media Zero to Media Hero, you'll learn the secrets that the top PR practitioners use, including:



• identifying which type of media outlets to pursue

• knowing what reporters want to cover

• determining the best timing for an important announcement

• developing relationships with reporters

• discovering what reporters want to see on your web site

• The 5 key media relations tools that help you get publicity



Please join us on Wednesday, February 27, 2008 at 6:00 p.m. (EST) to hear Shannon's information.



