GDK Associates LLC Retained by Clark Atlanta University

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2008 -- GDK Associates LLC was recognized by Clark Atlanta University for their work in helping organize and raise funds for the first African-American Prostate Cancer Leadership Conference held February 8-10th at Clark Atlanta University Center for Cancer Research and Therapeutic Development (CCRTD).



Dr. Shafiq Khan, Director of CCRTD, said, “We are thankful for GDK Associates’ hard work and dedication to making this historic conference a success. Never before have leading African-American prostate cancer survivor advocates, researchers, urologist and federal government agencies convened in the same room talking about ways to combat this disease as a unified group.” Federal government agency representatives from CDC, FDA, DOD and NCI participated in a panel discussion to identify ways to support the group’s efforts. Major pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers exercised their good corporate citizenship by serving as headlining sponsors: sanofi-aventis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Tap Pharmaceuticals and American Medical Systems provided funding to support the conference and the creation of a national alliance. The American Cancer Society, Georgia Cancer Coalition, the Lance Armstrong Foundation and the Kellogg Foundation also provided donations to support the group’s efforts. This level of support represented the diversity of a national commitment to addressing health disparities in prostate cancer in the African-American community and the need for a national movement to address this disease that kills African-American males 2 to 1 vs. white males.



“It was a privilege to be a part of this conference from conception to completion. We had a chance to work with some of this nation’s leading African-American survivor advocates, researchers and clinicians in the fight against prostate cancer such as Dr. Raymond Wynn a Radiation Oncologist at the Mitchell Cancer Center in Alabama, Dr. James Bennett a Urologist at the Midtown Urology Surgical Center and Robert Samuels, a prominent prostate cancer survivor advocate and co-founder of the Nation Prostate Cancer Coalition” said Andre King, President of GDK Associates.



This conference positioned the group to now embark on the creation of a national alliance that will be headquartered at Clark Atlanta University Center for Cancer Research and Therapeutic Development.



