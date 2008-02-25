Detroit Business Delivery Service Announces New Addition to Service Line-Up

Detroit, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2008 -- In an effort to further serve the business delivery needs of clients throughout Michigan, Detroit-based courier service provider Diligent Delivery recently announced that it has introduced a comprehensive mail pick-up and delivery option to its list of business delivery service options. The mail pick-up service will allow Diligent Delivery’s clients to use its courier service to schedule routine or occasional package, parcel and mail pick-up from any location throughout Michigan.



“We are always looking for new ways to serve our customers’ business delivery needs,” says Vance Lane, co-founder of Diligent Delivery. “Our new mail pick-up and delivery service was designed to eliminate the timely task of routine parcel pick-up associated with many businesses. By working with Diligent Delivery, our clients can set-up a scheduled pick-up and delivery timetable or can request the service only when needed. This, in turn, allows our customers to focus on more important aspects of running their business.”



Diligent Delivery’s mail pick-up and delivery service is currently available to customers throughout Michigan and serves the needs of businesses as well as individuals. The program is designed to ease the burden of daily mail retrieval from post office boxes and can be customized to fit the unique needs of each client. Offering daily, weekly and monthly programs, as well as more customized timetables for its mail pick-up and delivery service, Diligent Delivery is able to provide a niche service for its Michigan clients.



“While many of our clients choose to use our mail pick-up and delivery service on a daily schedule, others prefer a weekly timetable,” says Lane. “We are more then happy to work with each client individually to find out what their unique needs are and what schedule best fits their business model. Our goal is to provide seamless mail delivery services to our clients throughout Michigan and we will continue to work hard to ensure that our services meet and exceed their expectations.”



For more information on Diligent Delivery’s mail pick-up and delivery service, visit the company online at http://www.DiligentDelivery.com.

