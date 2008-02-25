Lang Realty Debuts Property Watch Email Service for Boca Raton Real Estate Market, Delray Beach Real Estate Market and Palm Beach Real Estate Market

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2008 -- Lang Realty, South Florida’s premiere realty firm specializing in luxury homes in Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens FL real estate, announced recently that it has added a new state-of-the-art property email notification system to its Boca Raton real estate Web site.



The new system, named Property Watch, allows potential buyers to receive email updates of new listings that meet their specific criteria. The Property Watch system searches the entire Boca Raton MLS and Palm Beach MLS to find homes that match the user’s request. Matching homes are then emailed to buyers, allowing them to learn about new listings they may be interested in immediately.



“Our new Property Watch system is a great example of how Lang Realty continues to provide its clients with the most state-of-the-art tools to enhance their home buying experience,” says Lang Realty president and co-founder, Scott Agran. “We strive to make buying a home with Lang Realty as easy as possible, and Property Watch allows our clients to see the latest luxury homes for sale in Boca Raton and all of Palm Beach County with just a simple click of the mouse.”



Lang Realty’s Property Watch system is currently available on the company’s Boca Raton real estate Web site and is a free service for all site visitors. Users simply enter their contact information and select various choices from the list of provided criteria. Property Watch users can choose to receive daily, weekly or monthly email notifications and can search specifically for Boca Raton condos, Palm Beach single family homes, Boynton Beach town homes, Delray Beach rental properties or any other combination of property type and location. Users can also further customize the Property Watch notification tool by narrowing their search by list price and property size.



“Lang Realty is very committed to making sure each and every buyer we work with finds the perfect home, and Property Watch helps us do just that by matching clients with homes that meet their unique criteria,” says Agran. “We are very pleased at the positive response we are receiving thus far from clients who have taken advantage of our new Property Watch tool, and we will continue to bring these types of innovative systems to our clients in the Boca Raton real estate market and Palm Beach real estate market.”

