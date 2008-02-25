OpSource Accelerates AVOLENT’s Transition from Enterprise Software to SaaS

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2008 -- OpSource™, the SaaS delivery experts, today announced that AVOLENT, a leading provider of self-service eBilling and eSettlement solutions, has selected OpSource On-Demand™ to deliver its new software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings. As a well-established provider of enterprise software, AVOLENT was able to cost-effectively accelerate its transition to SaaS with OpSource, enabling B2B and B2C companies of any size to begin moving to paperless billing and settlement immediately.



AVOLENT will be providing two versions of its eBilling solution — Express and Standard — as SaaS offerings. These on-demand applications enable customers to consolidate multiple billing systems into single-view invoices, as well as reconcile payments to multiple accounts receivable systems. The combined robust capabilities of AVOLENT software and OpSource’s SaaS infrastructure will enable customers to scale to millions of transactions per day and thousands of concurrent users with maximum performance and reliability.



In addition to providing a complete SaaS application delivery solution for AVOLENT, OpSource’s focus on compliance is particularly important to Avolent’s enterprise business. OpSource On-Demand is Statement on Auditing Standards Number 70 (SAS 70) Type II audited, PCI compliant and includes a 100 percent uptime guarantee to support AVOLENT’s business-critical applications. And OpSource’s exclusive Success-Based Pricing™ tightly aligns OpSource and AVOLENT objectives by insuring that AVOLENT’s SaaS delivery costs increase only as its revenues grow.



Mike Seashols, CEO, AVOLENT, said, “OpSource provides a unique SaaS delivery solution that allows us to bring our first SaaS offerings online quickly and then expand and grow the infrastructure only as our business grows, not before it is needed. OpSource is also recognized as a leading provider of secure and scalable SaaS solutions and demonstrated a strong commitment to working with us to build a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership that maximizes success for both companies.”



Treb Ryan, CEO, OpSource, said, “AVOLENT is a great example of how well-established software companies can make a rapid and profitable transition to SaaS to expand business opportunities among untapped segments of their markets. OpSource has the efficient, scalable infrastructure and flexible pricing model in place to deploy SaaS and Web applications quickly with the highest levels of performance, security, and availability. By leveraging our SaaS delivery capabilities to help companies go paperless, AVOLENT provides them with a double benefit: reducing investments in energy-consuming servers to run their applications while preserving natural resources and eliminating paper-based waste associated with antiquated billing practices.”



About OpSource SaaS Summit 2008

OpSource is proud to present the third annual SaaS Summit 2008, an on-demand industry conference, and, what has become a leading forum for the advancement of the on-demand industry. At this year's SaaS Summit, February 27 - 29, 2008 at the Westin St Francis Hotel in San Francisco, 500 executives from “hot” new on-demand and Web 2.0 companies will join large established software companies, industry analysts, venture capitalists and the press to explore, debate and share their experiences in and recommendations for growing on-demand businesses. For details, visit www.opsource.net/saas/summit2008. Journalists and analysts who wish to obtain complimentary credentials should contact Jay Farlow or Maureen Miller, pr@totalmarketingconcepts.com.



About OpSource On-Demand

A comprehensive, award-winning Web application delivery platform, OpSource On-Demand enables companies to quickly and securely offer applications on demand. OpSource On-Demand is the only complete platform for Web application delivery. Going beyond managed hosting, the OpSource On-Demand platform includes:



• Best-in-class scalable software, hardware and network infrastructure

• Application management and tuning

• 24x7 customer-branded end-user support

• 100 percent uptime guarantee for infrastructure and application

• Best practices: SAS 70 Type II audited, PCI DSS compliant and salesforce.com AppExchange and WebEx certifications

• Services bus allowing easy integration of customer or third-party Web services that accelerate revenue generation

• Fully integrated PCI DSS compliant billing solution including customer on-boarding, pricing, payment and collections

• Application analytics that offer insight into the performance and usage of the on-demand application

• The industry’s only Success-Based PricingSM, a unit-based pricing model that allows businesses to begin with a modest minimum commitment and scale expenses as revenues increase



About AVOLENT

AVOLENT is a leading provider of best-of-breed electronic billing and settlement software. The AVOLENT suite of applications transforms an organization’s paper-based and manually intensive billing process into a self-service web environment that builds customer loyalty by increasing customer satisfaction, improving operational efficiencies, and saving our natural resources. The AVOLENT solution can be delivered as an On Premise or as a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for both business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies.



Companies like Xerox, Hewlett-Packard, Highmark, PacifiCare, and many others use AVOLENT as their electronic billing and settlement engine to process over one billion dollars of invoices per week on the web and to save over one million trees every year. AVOLENT is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For additional information about AVOLENT, visit http://www.avolent.com.



About OpSource

OpSource™ delivers Web applications and software-as-a-service for on-demand companies, with hundreds of applications, millions of users and billions of transactions supported daily. OpSource On-Demand, the leading platform for Web application delivery, is defining how Web-based software is delivered. By choosing OpSource as their Web application delivery partner, companies are freed from investing in and managing the complex and costly infrastructure and services necessary to deliver applications over the Web. They can instead focus their resources on developing, marketing and selling their applications and services. OpSource On-Demand is suitable for companies at any stage of growth, with any type of on-demand application. OpSource is the only company to offer Success-Based Pricing℠, a unit-based pricing model that allows businesses to begin with a modest minimum commitment and scale expenses as revenues increase.



Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, OpSource has Web application delivery centers in Virginia, London and Bangalore. For more information about OpSource, visit http://www.opsource.net.



OpSource, OpSource On-Demand and the OpSource logo are trademarks of OpSource, Inc. Success-Based Pricing is a service mark of OpSource, Inc. All other trademarks and company names mentioned are protected by their respective owners.



