New Electrical Products Buying Guide Enters Marketplace

Westboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2008 -- IndustrialLeaders.com, publisher of multiple industrial directories for the engineering and manufacturing community, announced today it launched a new Electrical Equipment Buying Guide and Directory. According to the company, the guide is designed to connect buyers and suppliers of a wide range of electrical equipment, components, supplies, parts, tools and accessories.



The publication includes offers from primarily North American manufacturers and distributors selling a variety of electrical wire, motors, lighting, circuit breakers, motion sensors, timers, heaters, electrical panels, floor boxes, copper wiring, building wire, outlets, connectors, electrical tools, light fixtures, automation controls, wire strippers, cords, fasteners, assemblies, load cells, inverters, shunts, coils, transistors, solenoids, contacts, clamps, ballasts, fuses, reactors, splices and other electrical equipment and supplies.



The Electrical Supply Buying Guide is available to access at http://www.industrialleaders.com/listings/electrical_equipment.html where users can explore a variety of electrical supplies, tools and equipment from manufacturers and suppliers serving markets throughout the Americas. Including Canada, U.S., Puerto Rico, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and other countries in the region as well as overseas.



"Although the guide is designed to promote North and South American suppliers of electrical equipment, it's important to understand companies worldwide use the publication as well to find American exporters of electrical supply products," says Conrad Bailey, Business Director of IndustrialLeaders.com. He explained, "From electrical tools used by an electrical engineer or contractor to electrical motors, lighting and general supplies, the directory has a wide variety of offerings from manufacturers and distributors."



Previously, IndustrialLeaders.com completed its 'Industrial Web Award' program at http://www.IndustrialLeaders.com/awards.html which Bailey claims to be the only award system of its kind designed to recognize industrial-related Web sites for providing useful information for those in the industrial marketplace. "After analyzing thousands of industrial Web sites over the years we decided to create an award system that recognizes industrial suppliers for their efforts in developing a user-friendly, resourceful and helpful site for those in the manufacturing community," says Bailey.



About IndustrialLeaders.com

Industrial Leaders is an 'American Industrial Register' connecting buyers and suppliers of industrial supplies, equipment and machinery throughout North and South America with emphasis on Canada and the United States. Industrial Leaders is designed to promote American-made goods overseas, and thus, welcomes relevant suppliers in the region to add their company to the register free-of-charge at http://www.IndustrialLeaders.com

