Nvolve Audience Response Technology Allows Real-Time Feedback and a Focus Platform for Talks at Search Marketing World 2008 Event in Dublin, Ireland

Letterkenny, Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2008 -- Following the success of the first dedicated Search event to hit Ireland, an even bigger and better event is set to take place on April 3rd, 2008. Search Marketing World 2008, Conference & Expo will once again gather the experts in the world of Search from abroad and here in Ireland to deliver insightful sessions on the diverse aspects of Search Engine Marketing, this time with the interactive capability of the Nvolve Audience response system.



The Nvolve response system will allows delegates and speakers to interact allowing the audience to focus the speaker’s talks to get the most benefit as possible while also giving the speakers a more effective communication platform from which to lead their talks.



The key speakers at this event include Chris Sherman, a leading expert on the search industry. Chris will be delivering this year’s Keynote speech; Brian Clifton, Head of Web Analytics for Europe, Google; Sara Andersson, Search Integration Strategist, Europe; Mel Carson, adCenter Community Manager – Europe.



About Nvolve Limited

Nvolve Limited specialize in wireless training, audience response and learning management systems. Through the power of Real-time feedback and instant reporting, the Nvolve Response solution is helping many companies manage their training and compliance processes at a fraction of the time and cost of the traditional paper based or standard LMS approach. To contact Nvolve http://www.nvolve.net



About Search Marketing world

Search Marketing World 2008 is organised by Interactive Return, a leading Search Marketing agency in Ireland. With first hand experience of the growing Search industry in Ireland, Interactive Return organised the first dedicated Search Marketing event to come to Ireland in March 2007. to contact Search Marketing world: http://www.searchmarketingworld2008.coma

