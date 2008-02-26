Heroix Announces Monitoring Packages for SMB Market

Newton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2008 -- Heroix, a leading provider of agentless, multiplatform application performance and network monitoring software, has announced new packaging options for Heroix Longitude: Longitude Standard Edition, intended to match the needs and budgets of small business to medium sized businesses; Longitude Professional Edition for mid-size to large companies, and Longitude Enterprise Edition for larger enterprise installations. Longitude Standard Edition and Longitude Professional Edition are available for online purchase at www.heroix.com/store/.



“We are pleased to be able to offer Longitude packages at a price point that makes proactive monitoring feasible for small to mid-size companies, yet still offers the robustness that’s always been our hallmark,” said Heroix President Rick Lane. First introduced in 2005, Longitude provides reporting, alerting, automated correction, and SLA and User Experience monitoring for applications, servers, IT infrastructure, networks, and SNMP devices to help companies ensure optimal performance and maximum availability of business critical applications. Longitude’s agentless, streamlined architecture and web based user interface provide monitoring that is both broad and deep, without requiring any software installation on the monitored computers. This reduces complexity and saves money and time compared with agent-based products, while minimizing system and network overhead.



Longitude Standard Edition provides robust operating system and infrastructure monitoring capabilities at a price that is affordable for small to medium sized businesses. It includes out-of-the-box, best practices monitoring for Windows (including Windows Event Logs), Linux, and Unix servers, VMware ®, Cisco devices, and critical infrastructure connectivity transactions. The new entry-level package features a real time Event Monitor, statistics dashboard, and interactive reporting, as well as email alerts and corrective action capabilities.



Longitude Professional Edition provides all the capabilities of Longitude Standard Edition, plus application monitoring for Microsoft IIS, Apache™ Web Server, Oracle®, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, Microsoft Exchange Server, DHCP, Active Directory, Dell OpenManage™, HP Systems Insight Manager, and IBM® Director. Longitude Professional Edition also provides data center transaction monitoring, monitoring of any network device that uses a MIB, and additional capabilities designed to serve the needs of medium to large size businesses, such as alert and action schedules, event escalation, data export, and Active Directory integration.



Longitude Enterprise Edition incorporates advanced features that facilitate the monitoring and management of large enterprises, including User Experience Monitoring, Service Level Agreement (SLA) monitoring, automated reporting with management reporting portal, advanced event correlation, customizable event views, SNMP Trap generation, and J2EE application monitoring (BEA WebLogic®, IBM WebSphere®, JBoss®).



All packages are available now. Longitude Standard Edition and Longitude Professional Edition may be purchased online at http://www.heroix.com/store . Pricing starts at $99 per monitored server for Longitude Standard Edition, $199 per monitored server for Longitude Professional Edition. Please visit http://www.heroix.com or call 800-229-6500 for Longitude Enterprise Edition pricing.



Heroix delivers award-winning application performance and network monitoring software products that help organizations optimize the availability and performance of applications, databases, systems, and IT infrastructure running across multiple platforms. Today, with a presence in over 40 countries, Heroix has delivered performance management solutions to more than 1,000 organizations worldwide, including Arrowsight, Fallon Clinic, Kaiser Permanente, Honeywell, Tembec, Motorola, Inc., and Young Broadcasting.



For more information about Heroix Longitude, visit our website or view our flash tour at http://www.heroix.com/downloads/flash/LongitudeTour/tour.asp.

