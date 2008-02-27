Cap (Creative) Retained to Launch Hyatt Siesta Key Beach Purpose-Built Luxury Fractional Resort

Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2008 -- Roxanne Joffe, President of CAP (formally CAP Creative), has announced her company has been hired as a strategic partner by Hyatt Vacation Ownership, Inc. to provide international marketing, public relations, event management, interactive strategy and execution, and media buying services in conjunction with Hyatt’s high-end Siesta Key fractional resort ownership project. Forty-four luxury residences will replace the razed Sea Castle property on Siesta Key’s Crescent Beach.



“This is an exceptionally rewarding project for CAP,” said Joffe. “Not only are we looking forward to working with such a highly regarded world-renowned company, but we also get to promote luxury beachfront living on one of the best beaches in the world.” The Hyatt property includes 300 linear feet of the famous beach.



“We’re also excited to be working on a deeded fractional ownership project,” said Sam Stern, Joffe’s partner. “Fractional, especially luxury fractional, is the hottest product in real estate today,” he explained. According to the Wall Street Journal, fractional ownership is “the sensible way to own and enjoy luxury assets.”



Deeded fractional ownership offers many advantages over traditional vacation home ownership or seasonal rentals. While many typical fractional owners can certainly afford to buy or build a $1-3 million-plus vacation home directly on the beach, most prefer the convenience, amenities and services fractional provides.



Hyatt Vacation Ownership will open a sales gallery at 202 North Tamiami Trail in early February 2008 and occupancy is planned for April 2009. This is Hyatt Vacation Ownership’s 15th luxury resort property. Other resorts are in Key West and Bonita Springs, FL; Carmel, CA; San Antonio, TX; Aspen, Beaver Creek and Breckenridge, CO; Lake Tahoe, NV; Sedona, AZ and Puerto Rico with New York City coming soon.



About Global Hyatt Corporation

Global Hyatt Corporation, one of the world’s premier hotel companies, offers today’s travelers more than 750 hotels and resorts (more than 140,000 rooms) in more than 45 countries. The company’s affiliates own, operate, manage and franchise Hyatt-branded hotels and resorts under Park Hyatt™, Grand Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency™, Hyatt Resorts™, Hyatt®, Hyatt Place™ and Hyatt Summerfield Suites™ brands, as well as the company’s newest global luxury brand, Andaz™, which recently opened its first property in London. Global Hyatt Corporation is also the owner of Hyatt Vacation Ownership, Inc. operator of Hyatt Vacation Club and fractional residential properties and U.S. Franchise Systems, Inc, which franchises Hawthorn Suites and Microtel Inns and Suites. From the U.S. and Canada, reservations for any Hyatt hotel worldwide may be obtained by calling 1-800-233-1234, or logging on to http://www.hyatt.com



About CAP

CAP, formally CAP Creative, is a Sarasota, FL-based full-service Advertising and Public relations firm specializing in Marketing Strategy and Brand Development. Visit http://www.CAPcreative.com.

