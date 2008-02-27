Dr.Web AV-Desk Web-site Is Online

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2008 -- Doctor Web, Ltd., a Russian IT-security software developer under the brand-name Dr.Web, launches a new web-site for its first IT-security service - Dr.Web AV-Desk - http://www.av-desk.com.



Dr.Web AV-Desk IT-security service is a new way of delivering complex Anti virus\Anti-spyware&Anti-spam protection to all users across the Internet via service providers, whose service delivery is constantly challenged with the need to keep the user's critical data and systems secure and subscribers happy. The new web-site aims at telecom carriers, system integrators, Service Providers, and online bankers.



"As we observed trends of the anti-virus market, it came to us that we could use another way to deliver our product to customers and decided on creating an Internet service instead of a CD box – Doctor Web, Ltd. CEO Boris Sharov comments on the launch of the new web-site. "After the decision had been made it amazed even us how obvious the idea was. Delivering a service and providing protection from threats that come with the service appear to be inseparable; naturally it becomes a task for a provider. And as we were advancing with the project we also marveled at skills of our developers who in 2002 managed to create an application that turned out to be relevant in 2008".



Dr.Web AV-Desk is designed to maintain the highest level of protection by combining the industry's fastest speed of response to latest threats with the best-of-breed Dr.Web AV engine. Designed to redefine the way in which companies manage security solutions, Dr.Web AV-Desk is the industry's most affordable offering with all components of a comprehensive system security solution managed using a single console, no matter where your users are in the world.



With Dr.Web AV-Desk, Service Providers can extend their services, enhance their value, and create significant recurring revenue opportunities by protecting businesses, education, and government agencies' computer systems from malware and spam, freeing up valuable financial and support resources for other needs. The end result will be better security, policy compliance and significant ongoing cost saving.



