Known as the "Biggest Little City in the World," Reno has been an integral part of the fabric of United States history. The story of Reno reflects both a united and progressive spirit and a unique culture that are the foundation of the city's present-day prosperity and overwhelming popularity.



With fact-filled photo captions and chapter introductions by Donnelyn Curtis, Historic Photos of Reno rediscovers Reno’s fascinating past through nearly 200 rare photographs selected from the Library of Congress; the Shane Anderson Collection; the University of Nevada, Reno; Basque Studies Library, and the University of Nevada, Reno Special Collections and University Archives, all showcased with exceptional clarity and beauty.



From nineteenth-century mining, railroads and rodeos to prizefights, gambling, parades, and casinos, Reno shines through the decades in glorious black-and-white photography, displayed in a large format.



“Reno is constantly updating its identity, and should not lose sight of its past in making decisions about the future. It is a rapidly growing city, and new residents will have a better appreciation of the city’s character if they know something about what was here before they arrived,” says author Curtis.



Historic Photos of Reno is part of Turner Publishing’s Historic Photos series. These books, highlighting the history of the great cities, pivotal events, and legendary figures across America, have been acclaimed as a staple in the collection of anyone who loves history.



Historic Photos of Reno

By Donnelyn Curtis

Turner Publishing, $39.95

ISBN 13: 978-1-59652-438-5

http://www.turnerpublishing.com

