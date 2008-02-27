Active Whois Browser Version 3.1 Is Available in Internet

Nizhny .Tagil, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2008 -- Active Whois is an easy-to-use network tool for the retrieving of all information such as country, email and postal addresses for the owners of IP addresses and Internet domains. Unlike other WHOIS clients, ActiveWhois does not require special skills to collect the desired information. The latest technology featured in ActiveWhois, allows you to explore DNS aliases, and will display the domain and IP address information together. It possible to investigate any web site including international top level domains, and retrieve its ownership details and the location of the servers hosting the site with just a single click.



Active Whois intelligently accesses information located in approximately 120+ WHOIS servers worldwide. It is able to dynamically determine the correct server based on replies from other WHOIS servers. Its unique WHOIS-hyperlink feature greatly improves the WHOIS search. Now it possible to browse a domain's databases as easily as the Web. ActiveWhois will also work in offline mode. This means all of completed WHOIS requests will be saved to disk to be accessible even without an Internet connection within a half-second.



Active Whois is also useful for investigating hacker scans, spam (UCE), suspicious websites, or IRC/Instant Message/chat nicknames.



In new version themes are more accessible and some bugs are fixed.



For information: http://www.johnru.com/active-whois/ or Contact: info@johnru.com

