Door Locks Plus Offers SMARTSCAN Biometric Keyless Technology

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2008 -- The newest trend in home security is Kwikset’s SMART SCAN Biometric Keyless Technology. SMART SCAN is the first to offer Biometric Keyless Technology and Door Locks Plus is one of the first to supply this new technology directly to the consumer. Biometric Keyless Technology enables homeowners to simply scan their unique fingerprint to unlock a deadbolt.



Kwikset’s SMART SCAN Technology is easy to install, user friendly, accommodates multiple users and eliminates the need for keys, keypads and codes. Most importantly, Biometric Keyless Technology enables you full control of who has access to your home or office.



Kwikset’s SMART SCAN is now available online at http://www.DoorLocksPlus.com



About Door Locks Plus: Door Locks Plus is your convenient one stop site for door hardware and accessories, lighting, kitchen and bath faucets, and a multitude of items to complete you décor. We can fulfill every requirement whether it is for one door, one room or complete residential and commercial projects... all at discount prices.



For more information on Door Locks Plus, please visit http://www.DoorLocksPlus.com

