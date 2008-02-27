Calloncommand.us Announces the Launch of its Company Blog

Saint Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2008 -- Calloncommand.us today announced the launch of its company blog, http://calloncommand.wordpress.com. Calloncommand.us is the company revolutionizing customer dialing with its Live Caller system. The Live Caller system is an internet-based, on-demand technology that handles all dialing chores and connects you only when someone picks up their phone.



“My plan for the blog is to enlighten our clients, potential clients and any interested person about who we are and what we do by blending observations of corporate life with a guide to the use of the Live Caller,” said partner and blog-author, Vincent Morasco. “As someone who sees the absurdity in life, I will be using humor liberally throughout. My hope is to make it entertaining as well as informative.”



Calloncommand.us was founded in 2007. The company is based in St. Louis, MO. For additional information contact Vincent Morasco at 1-800-884-3927 or vincentmorasco@gmail.com.

