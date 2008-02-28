SVA-Soft Releases D_back 1.66

Yoshkar-Ola, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2008 -- The market is saturated with backup tools. There are specialty backup applications for PCs, handhelds, databases, servers, websites, e-mail, even cell phones! How about a simple tool that does not take two weeks to learn and five hours to configure?



D_back 1.66 does not come with a single “unique” feature, yet it is a very likely candidate to hold the title “World’s most straightforward backup utility”. Really, D_back 1.66 does only one thing - after a person selects the most critical data that he or she wants to have a reserve copy of, the program will create backups automatically on a daily basis (though other time increments may be selected). No complicated setup or overwhelming options.



D_back 1.66 can place a reserve copy onto any type of media - hard-drive, network drive, removable drive, CD or DVD, floppy, file server (via FTP) and so on. Even though none of that is “unique”, program developers worked hard to make D_back 1.66 as simple as possible. For example, if a person does not know what FTP is, backed up data may be e-mailed.



Small things like these or like brainlessly simple backup scheduler and command line backup option make D-back a utility that people can use without ever reading tutorials and help files. The backup file format is a familiar ZIP, though, if other compression agents are installed, they can be used as well. Naturally, a demanding user will find more backup options after closely investigating the program, but the main advantage of D_back 1.66 is that it can be configured once and forgotten about after that. The program will quietly continue doing what it’s supposed to do without prompting any actions by the user.



