Charles Celano M.D. Announces For State House District 80

Blairsville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2008 -- Dr. Charles Celano, a local cardiologist, announces that he will be a Republican candidate for State House - District 80 that encompasses Indian River County and portions of Brevard and St. Lucie Counties. The race is the first ever by the lifelong Republican and former Vice Chairman of the Indian River Republican Executive Committee. In his race, Celano will bring his understanding of the Treasure Coast and strong Republican principles to focus on:



· Fairness in property tax relief that will not penalize businesses or create such a burden that our Seniors will have to choose between taxes and medication. Fundamental relief not incremental that will penalize families.

· Protecting our beautiful area and preserves the Treasure Coast’s beauty but does not penalize business owners.

· Availability of property insurance that is affordable to all and serves its purpose.

· Life is a precious gift and must be protected and that includes protecting the unborn.

· Defending and protecting traditional marriage.

· Preserving and safeguarding our second amendment rights.

· Accountability in education and fostering the growth of children’s minds and allowing parents a voice in education.



“I have Treasure Coast values and in the Legislature will represent the Treasure Coast and not the special interests,” said Celano. “This means the I will work to find long-lasting solutions to the problems that we face in the Treasure Coast and throughout Florida. As a doctor, but also as an owner of several businesses, I know that we need to run our State like a business and bring fiscal responsibility to what we do.



“The issues that we face are grave but also ones that we can solve by using sound common sense and conservative principles,” continued Celano. “Running for office is new for me but I am doing it because I care deeply about our future and the challenges that we face. I view myself as a citizen politician like Ronald Reagan and Dave Weldon who ran for office to address the challenges we faced but never became career politicians. I want to ensure that our precious area is preserved for our children and their children.”



A graduate of State University of New York at Stony Brook, Dr. Celano earned his medical degree at the University of Noreste. He completed his cardiology training at University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore. Like many, he was attracted to the natural beauties of the Treasure Coast. He has served as Chief of Staff at Indian River Memorial Hospital, Chairman of the Cardiology Department at Indian River Memorial Hospital and is currently Medical Director of the Cardiac Rehabilitation Program at IRMC-Duke Heart Center. He also serves as a liaison to the Duke University Medical System and the Indian River Memorial Hospital open heart program. He is a proud member of the Florida Medical Association, Indian River County Medical Society, American College of Healthcare Executives, and Fellow of the American College of Cardiology.



Dr. Celano is a proud member of Republicans for Life. With his dedication for life and the sanctity of the unborn, he serves as a member of the Advisory Board for the Carenet Pregnancy Centers of Indian River County.



“As a doctor, I know how important preserving life is,” said Celano. “I believe passionately in protecting the life of the unborn and in the State House, I will be an unswerving champion for the sanctity of life.”



Earning an MBA from Nova Southeastern University, Dr. Celano has created several businesses on the Treasure Coast. He knows firsthand the concerns and issues that face business owners.



“I know what it is like to meet a payroll, create jobs, and start a business,” said Celano. “Unfortunately businesses face to0 many needless regulations and our governmental operates like a bureaucracy rather than a business, when I am in the legislature, I will bring my business experience to every vote I cast and work to help business owners and free them from needless regulations.”



Dr. Celano is a longtime member of the National Rifle Association and strong champion of the Second Amendment. He is the proud parent of Charles and Catherine who both reside in Vero Beach. He is a member of the Central Assembly for God Church.



“The Treasure Coast is my home and I will work tirelessly in the Legislature to preserve our unique beauty and quality of life,” said Celano.



Additional information on the Celano Campaign and Dr. Celano may be obtained at http://www.votecharlie.com.

