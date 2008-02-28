DEACOM ERP Software Greases Operational Wheels of Lubricant Manufacturer

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2008 -- The leading provider of lubricants and specialty fluids to the automotive and industrial markets, Cincinnati Vulcan, has selected the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System, according to Deacom, Inc. The DEACOM System will replace Cincinnati Vulcan's non-integrated accounting and laboratory management software systems in order to better manage a multi-company structure.



With an ISO 9001:2000 quality system certification, Cincinnati Vulcan utilizes a research and quality control laboratory to manufacture, package, and distribute a variety of quality lubricating oils, metalworking fluids, and water-based cleaners under the Vulcan brand and other brand names. Its previous software set-up, however, was not being supported and required the company to operate two databases with customized programming and add-ons. The systems necessitated the use of a number of custom reports and external Excel® documents for sales commissions and tote tracking.



The DEACOM ERP System, once implemented in the summer of 2008, will integrate the sales order entry, purchasing, inventory control, formulation and lab management, regulatory reporting, production, web portal, labor tracking, and accounting processes of Cincinnati Vulcan in a single system. With one database, Cincinnati Vulcan will have the ability to plan material requirements for its predominantly make-to-order environment and generate configurable reports, Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS), and invoices directly from the DEACOM System. The company will also be able to automate its bar coding and labeling process for true lot control at all of its warehouse locations.



"DEACOM, in comparison to our former software systems, makes our business operations seem too easy," says Rhett Francisco of Cincinnati Vulcan. "Having one system to integrate our entire business will save our order processing alone about one-third of our labor costs, which is vital to our commitment to continuous product and process quality improvement."



To learn more about the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and ERP Software System or to schedule an online demonstration, call 610-971-2278 ext. 15 or visit http://www.deacom.net.



About Deacom, Inc.

Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM System seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

