iolo PC Tune-up Software Earns Another Product Award

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2008 -- LAPTOP Magazine has selected System Mechanic Professional ( http://www.iolo.com/sm/7/pro ) as the "Best Utilities Software" for 2008, marking the third major award that System Mechanic Professional has garnered in less than four months. According to LAPTOP, iolo's flagship product is "among the most complete utility suites we’ve seen."



"This suite does deep scanning of your system, offers to turn on security settings, and finds system errors other scanners miss," continued LAPTOP's editors.



ABOUT SYSTEM MECHANIC PROFESSIONAL



Los Angeles-based iolo technologies has built its fortune and reputation on System Mechanic ( http://www.iolo.com/sm/7/std ), the best-selling PC Tune-up utility. The professional version of System Mechanic combines sophisticated registry repair, memory and hard drive defrag, internet optimization, and junk file cleanup with a powerful personal security suite.



In addition to complete PC maintenance, System Mechanic Professional offers a rescue program for accidentally deleted files, a military-strength data erasing utility, iolo Personal Firewall, and complete protection against malware.



PRICING AND SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS



System Mechanic Professional ( http://www.iolo.com/sm/7/pro ) runs on 32-bit Windows Vista, XP, and 2000, and retails for $69.95 ($39.95 for upgrades). A single license can be used on up to three PCs.



ABOUT IOLO TECHNOLOGIES



iolo's system performance products have won multiple awards for quality and innovation, and are recognized worldwide for their ability to keep even aging computers in peak operating condition. iolo software can be ordered directly from www.iolo.com, and is also available in over 14,500 retail outlets, from all major e-tailers, by mail order, and from a wide range of international distributors and resellers.

