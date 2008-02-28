Huntington Beach Realtor Offers First-Time Buyer Program to Help Educate Property Novices

Newport Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2008 -- With the price of homes reduced dramatically in the Huntington Beach real estate market, many renters are beginning to think about purchasing a home now that their money can go farther. Area real estate agents, such as seasoned Huntington Beach realtor Dee Dee Sive have recognized this influx of first-time buyers into the market and are working hard to help educate them on the dos and don’ts of home buying in today’s market.



“While its true that the Orange County real estate market is not fairing as well as it had a few years ago, it is still a great time to buy a home,” says Sive, who is also a member of the Professional Standards Committee and a licensed mediator for the Orange County Board of Realtors. “Huntington Beach home prices are at historic lows and any buyer who is able to purchase property now will really be able to get far more for their money then they could just a year ago. This is especially true for first time buyers, who don’t have to worry about selling a property in order to invest in Huntington Beach real estate. And since most first-time buyers are not sure about how to negotiate sales prices or even what to look for in a home, our first-time buyer program helps to calm their fears and make the process of searching for and buying a Huntington Beach home painless.”



Sive’s first-time buyer program offers buyers the opportunity to learn more about the benefits of owning a home. From tax breaks to financial security, the program helps first-time buyers understand how an investment in a home today can save them thousands of dollars over their lifetime. The program also provides resources for first-time buyers including information of special loan and down payment assistance programs to help with the purchase of a new home. In addition, Sive’s program highlights the often, under-discussed financial responsibilities associated with owning a home.



“It is my goal to make sure that every first-time buyer that purchases a Huntington Beach home really understands the pros and cons of home ownership,” says Sive. “By fully educating buyers on the financial responsibilities of owning a home, we can help to ensure that our buyers make the smartest decisions for their future. Not only do I help them understand which programs are available to assist them finically with their purchase, but I also make sure they understand the true cost of home maintenance and home ownership.”



For more information on Sive’s first-time buyer program, visit the realtor online at http://www.deedeehomes.com.

