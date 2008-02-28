DysphagiaPlus Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and Shreveport, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2008 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, DysphagiaPlus (http://www.dysphagiaplus.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



DysphagiaPlus will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of www.dysphagiaplus.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports with recommendations for security breach resolutions.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “DysphagiaPlus is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



About DysphagiaPlus (http://www.dysphagiaplus.com)



DysphagiaPlus.com is a highly specialized therapy products distributor for individuals who practice speech language pathology or pediatric occupational therapy. We service individual clinicians, hospitals, schools, and caregivers of disabled adults and children. Many of the clinicians we serve are members of the American Speech Language Hearing Association ASHA, and members of the American Occupational Therapy Association AOTA. Our primary product focus is on oral motor therapy and dining aids. Currently, our most popular treatment product are the Chewy Tubes, used extensively for oral motor therapy. However, we also carry assessment and treatment material for speech language and cognitive rehab, autism, educational toys, augmentative communication devices and boards, and assistive listening devices for the hearing impaired.



We believe we are unique in that few rehab oriented medical distributors handle as wide, and as specialized a selection of oral motor and dysphagia tools as DysphagiaPlus.com. We are also in tune with speech pathologists and pediatric occupational therapists around the country developing new and more effective treatment products to bring to market.



DysphagiaPlus.com works hard to meet and exceed our customer’s expectation for excellence in customer service and product support. We thank you for visiting us at http://DysphagiaPlus.com



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

