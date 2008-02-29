Hepatitis B Foundation Promotes Patti McAloon to Accounting Manager

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/29/2008 -- The Hepatitis B Foundation, a world-class nonprofit research organization headquartered in Doylestown, Pa., announces the promotion of Patti McAloon to Accounting Manager.



McAloon will handle accounting for the Hepatitis B Foundation, the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center and the Institute for Hepatitis and Virus Research. She will be responsible for general accounting duties such as journal entries, bank reconciliations, cash analysis and monthly closings. McAloon will also perform a range of human resources responsibilities.



“Patti’s knowledge and insight have been an invaluable addition to our team since she joined the Foundation,” said Hepatitis B Foundation Chief Operating Office, James Horan. “She has made a significant contribution to the Foundation and we look forward to continued growth with Patti in this essential role.”



McAloon brings more than 20 years of accounting industry expertise to the Foundation and its affiliates. She was previously employed as an Accounting Supervisor at Peirce-Phelps, Inc. of Philadelphia, one of the largest independent distributors of heating, air conditioning, ventilating, hearth and fireplace and kitchen remodeling products and services.



McAloon received her B.S. in Finance from Villanova University and her MBA in Accounting from St. Joseph’s University. McAloon volunteers with Our Lady of Mount Carmel School and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.



She lives with her husband and three children in Buckingham, Pa. In her spare time, McAloon enjoys attending her children’s sporting events, reading, traveling and photography.



About the Hepatitis B Foundation

The Hepatitis B Foundation is the only national nonprofit organization solely dedicated to finding a cure and improving the quality of life for those affected with hepatitis B worldwide through research, education and patient advocacy. The Foundation is located in the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center, which it created to accelerate its research mission. For more information, please visit http://www.hepb.org or call (215) 489-4900

