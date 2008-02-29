Archive CD Books Australia and Gould Genealogy Partner With FamilyLink.com, Inc.

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/29/2008 -- Archive CD Books Australia and Gould Genealogy have partnered with FamilyLink.com, Inc. to make 344 Australian and New Zealand databases more accessible to a worldwide audience at WorldVitalRecords.com (a service of FamilyLink.com, Inc.).



“We are delighted now to be part of WorldVitalRecords.com’s new international focus. The benefits we see are many,” said Alan Phillips, Managing Director, Archive CD Books Australia and Gould Genealogy. “For us, it is a great way to market our content online. For WorldVitalRecords.com, it is an opportunity to provide more significant Australian content than from any other single source. For Australian content owners, WorldVitalRecords.com is a great avenue to get their data online. For libraries, it brings joy to those who have no love of CDs. For ‘Down Under’ researchers, it provides the best Australian and New Zealand content online. For end users overseas with Australian and New Zealand interests, at last they can have some great accessible content.”



Initially Archive CD Books Australia will provide WorldVitalRecords.com with half of the Archive CD Books Australia product list, which includes:



1. directories

2. electoral rolls

3. government gazettes

4. police gazettes

5. war records

6. biographical volumes

7. general, church and regional histories and records

8. a starter selection for New Zealand

9. a few products on the Pacific Islands, Britain and Scotland



This initial data launch from Archive CD Books Australia will be followed during the year by data from Gould Genealogy, which will include birth, marriage, and death notices, shipping records, biographical databases, cemetery records, and obituaries.



“We are excited to partner with Archive CD Books Australia and Gould Genealogy. From our first conversation with Alan Phillips, we knew we found a great partner to collaborate with to develop a significant offering of Australian records,” said Yvette Arts, Director, Content Acquisition, FamilyLink.com, Inc.



The content databases provided by Archive CD Books Australia and Gould Genealogy comprise WorldVitalRecords.com’s first major collections from Australia.



“A WorldVitalRecords.com subscription is a superb value for researchers everywhere, not just to Australians and New Zealanders,” Phillips said. “I am confident that WorldVitalRecords.com can become the number one site for quality, high value Australian and New Zealand content online. I trust our contribution will be beneficial to all.”



About Gould Genealogy

Gould Genealogy has been a genealogy reseller since 1976, with a current list of around 10,000 worldwide genealogy and related products. Gould Genealogy is also a publisher with publishing/marketing agreements with content owners and authors for print and CD publishing, and now online publishing with its new FamilyLink.com, Inc. partnership.



About Archive CD Books Australia

Archive CD Books Australia began in 2003, with a similar goal to all four international Archive CD Books partners - to scan and make available long out of print books, records and other resources for family and local historians – all fully searchable. Archive CD Books Australia currently has nearly 800 products, many of which have never been practically accessible to researchers before. Archive CD Books Australia has partnered with universities, libraries, archives, genealogical and historical societies, and specialist and private libraries throughout Australia. These collaborations have resulted in high-quality content for end users.



About FamilyLink.com, Inc.

FamilyLink.com, Inc. is a family of services that includes WorldVitalRecords.com, FamilyLink.com, and the We’re Related application on Facebook. The focus of the company is to provide innovative tools to connect families.



About WorldVitalRecords.com

Founded in 2006 by Paul Allen and several key members of the original Ancestry.com team, WorldVitalRecords.com, Inc. provides affordable access to genealogy databases and family history tools used by more than 600,000 monthly visitors. The site registers 9.4 million monthly pages views and has more than 25,000 subscribers. With thousands of databases—including birth, death, military, census, and parish records—WorldVitalRecords.com makes it easy to fill in missing information in your family tree. Some of its partners include Everton Publishers, Quintin Publications, Archive CD Books Australia, Gould Genealogy, Immigrant Ships Transcribers Guild, Archive CD Books Canada, The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, Inc., SmallTownPapers®, Accessible Archives, Genealogical Publishing Company, Find My Past, Godfrey Memorial Library, Find A Grave, and FamilySearch™. Investors include vSpring Capital and several angel investors.

