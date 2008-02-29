Sourcingmap Wireless Presenter Laser Pointer Launches

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/29/2008 -- After months of prepare work, Sourcingmap.com is proud to announce that its new product line has officially launched. The new wireless presenter profiles wireless RF USB connection and build-in laser pointer which combined with Power Point page up/down function.



The product was launched just earlier this month on February 10th, 2008, but even though it is barely a month old, it has already become a monthly hot seller at sourcingmap.com. One of the best features of this wireless presenter is that it can be used along as a red laser pointer. Its low power just makes sure any movement is within the safety range. The product defines itself as, “a new teaching instrument dealing with the ever increasing workload of address, presentation and lecture that one can account both in work and life.” “Our main goal with this presenter is to help people keep their work easy and high impact on their audience.” said Tom Horowitz, President of the company, “You worked hard on your work and with this presenter recommended on our web site, you can prevent yourself from excessive nervousness .” The product page also contains video clips and comments submitted by real buyers so everyone who visits it can get a sense of how to use it skillfully.



For more information, visit http://www.sourcingmap.com/laser-pointer-with-page-updown-function-p-924.html



About sourcigmap.com

Major in consumer electronics and accessories, the Hong Kong Based company is spreading its online wholesale business across the globe by its influence and power. Their product lines covers ipod accessories, mp3,mp4 player, digital camera, cell phone and home and office appliance. Begun at 2004, sourcingmap.com now has already become China’s leading consumer electronics exporter.

