Tech Solutions Releases ID3 Butler

Audio podcast listeners are constantly dealing with a big problem. Podcast Hosts neglect to properly and consistently format their MP3 tags on the MP3 files they record (referred to as ID3 tags). So if you are a fan of podcasts and you subscribe to quite a few, you'll constantly spend hours of your time manually having to fix the ID3 tags to keep the files organized, particularly if you play the audio on a MP3 player such as a portable MP3 player, or in car MP3 player.



And the problem never goes away. Every time your aggregator grabs a new MP3 episode from a podcast you subscribe to, you have to check the ID3 tags again. If you don't you'll find that trying to find that new episode of the podcast you love is difficult if not impossible. Don't try it at the gym while working out on a treadmill. And don't try it while jogging. And most importantly, NEVER try it while driving the car. The chance of an accident is way too high.



This is a problem that the makers of ID3 Butler software are keenly aware of. Being podcast listeners and having to deal with this issue, they came up with an innovative, reliable, automated and inexpensive solution. ID3 Butler is some software for Windows based computers that installs and runs in the Taskbar (in the background). You tell it about the Podcasts you like and where your aggregator stores the MP3 files. You tell each podcast how you want them tagged, and a schedule to check for new files. When that schedule arrives (ie. hourly, daily, etc.) it will go to each registered Podcast and look for new content. Then it will update the ID3 Tags the way you want them to be set. All automatically and without any manual intervention.



When you sync your content to your media player, it will be tagged how you like it. You'll find your content easily, keep Author, Album and Title tags as you would want them to be tagged, and life is simple again.



ID3 Butler is available for FREE 7 day trial from its website at: http://www.id3butler.com



Its easy to use and priced at only $29.95.

