OTCPicks.com Daily Market Movers Digest Midday Report for Friday, February 29th NXPC, CPYE, PTSG, CCTC, TARR

Prosper, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/29/2008 -- OTCPicks.com’s Daily Small Cap and Microcap Newsletter presents a range of the hottest small cap stocks on trading on the OTC and OTCBB markets. In addition to our Newsletters, OTCPicks.com is quickly becoming the premier community destination for small cap and microcap traders to meet up and discuss their top stock picks. Visit http://www.otcpicks.com today to join this growing community.



Our Stocks to Watch today include NeXplore Corporation (OTC: NXPC), Conspiracy Entertainment Holdings Inc. (OTCBB: CPYE), Petrosearch Energy Corporation (OTCBB: PTSG), Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTC: CCTC), Tarragon Corporation (NASD: TARR)



For the complete newsletter please visit: http://www.otcpicks.com/daily-market-movers/index.php



For more in-depth coverage of small cap stocks visit http://www.otcpicks.com



OTCPicks.com Daily Volume Leaders – Intel Inc. (Nasdaq: INTC), Sirius Satellite Radio (Nasdaq: SIRI), Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT), Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL), Oracle (Nasdaq: ORCL), Cisco Systems (Nasdaq: CSCO)



About OTCPicks.com

OTCPicks.com is fast becoming the premier Internet destination for investors seeking information on smallcap and microcap companies. The web site features companies in Profile Campaigns, Executive Interviews and Research Reports authored by our financial writers. We publish our Daily Market Movers Digest Newsletter to opt-in investor members. OTCPicks.com presents the latest information for the discerning small cap and microcap investor. The site features informative articles on microcap investing, the top penny stock picks, and a wealth of small cap research on vertical markets. To feature a company on OTCPicks.com, please contact our publisher, Brian Dean at 972-546-3740, or via email at publisher@otcpicks.com.



Forward-Looking Statement: This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates" and other terms with similar meaning. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's projections and expectations are disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.



Disclosure: OTCPicks.com has been compensated fifty thousand restricted shares by the company for NXPC advertising and promotional services.



OTCPicks.com is not a registered investment advisers or broker/dealer. OTCPicks.com makes no recommendation that the purchase of securities of companies profiled in this website is suitable or advisable for any person or that an investment such securities will be profitable. In general, given the nature of the companies profiled and the lack of an active trading market their securities, investing in such securities is highly speculative and carries a high degree of risk.

