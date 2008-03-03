RHUB TurboMeeting 200 Gains the Highest Trust of Customers Worldwide

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2008 -- RHUB Communications, Inc. (RHUB) announced today that Info Security Products Guide, a Silicon Valley Communications publication focusing on security-related products and technologies, has named RHUB’s TurboMeeting 200 On-Premise Web conferencing appliance winner of the 2008 Global Product Excellence in World's Best Software Customer Trust Award. This customer trust honor is the greatest endorsement of the fact that the RHUB TurboMeeting 200 On-Premise Web conferencing appliance is ahead of the curve when it comes to the best-of-the-best products that provide the highest security.



The RHUB TurboMeeting 200 On-Premise Web conferencing appliance provides state-of-the-art conferencing with enhanced security and performance. The TurboMeeting 200 is ideal for sharing and collaborating confidential and proprietary data. Both transmission and access security are provided as well as a full suite of Web conferencing meeting type. In addition, the 200 takes full advantage of the revolutionary “Universal Access” capability of the TurboMeeting software. Any attendee with a browser can join the meeting.



“It’s time for technology companies to focus on innovation and growth now,” says Rake Narang, Editor-n-Chief of Info Security Products Guide. “Product innovation and customer trust are key to trouncing global economy uncertainties in 2008. We are pleased to honor RHUB’s TurboMeeting 200 as winner for 2008 and all the finalists who participated.”



“Info Security Products Guide’s recognition of TurboMeeting further validates our product as excellence-in-class and ahead of the curve,” says Larry Dorie, CEO of RHUB. “Customer Trust is of the utmost importance to every one of us in our company, and customer satisfaction - the key to our success – is demonstrated by this award.”



Winners were honored in the heart of Silicon Valley at an award ceremony held during the Technosium 2008 Conference and Expo, which is supported by Silicon Valley Communications, San Jose Mercury News - The Newspaper of Silicon Valley, Wi-Fi Alliance, Trusted Computing Group, Information Security Professionals Association, Network Products Guide, Personal Broadband Industry Association, Covenant, Wireless Communications Alliance, Info Security Products Guide, Stanford Graduate School of Business and Smart Capitol Venture (SCV Network). For more details please visit www.technosium.com.



About Info Security Products Guide Awards

Info Security Products Guide, published by Silicon Valley Communications, plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow’s technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping info security and independent product evaluations that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. The Info Security Products Guide Awards recognize and honor excellence in all areas of information security. To learn more, visit http://www.infosecurityproductsguide.com and stay secured.



About RHUB Communications

RHUB is a premier provider of on-premise Web conferencing appliances, based on the Company’s TurboMeeting software, that meet the needs of any organization. The Company’s end users total over 5,000 in a variety of market segments including services, manufacturing, and government. RHUB’s on-premise Web conferencing appliances focus on criteria of the highest importance to users: ease-of-use, affordability, security, control, and reliability. RHUB’s breakthrough View-Only technology enables users of any platform to join meetings by a browser, requiring no download. With a small footprint, and power draw of only 4.5 watts, RHUB’s on-premise Web conferencing appliances are the perfect choice for organizations seeking to improve their environmental credentials. RHUB is privately-owned and headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit http://www.rhubcom.com



