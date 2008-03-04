Discover a Vital Community, Expert Advice, and Free Tools and Services at the Redesigned CreativePro.com

Livingston, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2008 -- Today, CreativePro.com announced its new community at http://www.creativepro.com. Using the latest technologies, the redesigned site gives print and Web designers, photographers, and other creative professionals easy and free access to each other and to valuable how-tos, reviews, news, products, and services that help these pros reach their business and career goals.



“We’ve strengthened the site with blogs, community forums, RSS feeds, and more,” says Terri Stone, CreativePro.com’s Editor in Chief. “It’s easier to talk to us, to talk to each other, and to find what you need, whether you’re looking for a quick jolt of creative inspiration or in-depth information.”



Experience the benefits of the redesigned site:



• Easily interact with article authors, site staff, and the entire CreativePro.com community via the new forums, article comments and ratings, and polls;



• Enjoy inspiring images, helpful how-to information, and observations from industry experts in our new blogs;

• Find exactly what you need fast with multiple entry points to the site’s wealth of information, such as articles categorized by popularity and editors’ picks;

• Subscribe to RSS feeds for the entire site or for your particular interests;

• Advance your career in the marketplace, which includes the Pantone store, trade publications, training resources, and targeted books and products;

• Save time with our creative services, such as the printing center, stock photo search, portfolio showcase, and paper specification area; and

• Enjoy fresh new content and technologies to meet your specific needs.



And by simply entering your e-mail address and answering a few questions, you’ll receive a free membership that also includes:



• Entry into contests for free software, hardware, and more;

• Daily and weekly newsletters that recap the most recent CreativePro.com articles, blogs, and news;

• An internal tool to bookmark any content for future reference; and

• Around-the-clock involvement with other creative pros in the forums for easy communication.



“We’ve been around since 1999, so we have an unparalleled grasp on the changes creative pros have faced since then,” says Stone. “We were there for the rise of the Web, the dot-com collapse, and the switch from film cameras to digital cameras. Now we’re here as newer markets like mobile devices and rich Internet applications flex their muscle. We’ll report on new trends and technologies and continue to focus on giving you the information you need to succeed.”



To join the CreativePro.com community and start taking advantage of valuable tips and information to help you succeed, visit www.creativepro.com. For more information, feel free to contact us at info@creativepro.com.



About CreativePro.com

A service of PrintingForLess.com, http://www.printingforless.com, CreativePro.com ("where creatives go to know") has been giving creative professionals no-cost access to the information, education, inspiration, and peer communication necessary for their business success since 1999. Using the latest technologies, and a vast combination of experience, expertise and partner networks, CreativePro.com helps anyone involved in the conception, direction, design, or production of communication materials understand their business, work more productively, make new client connections, interact with their peers, and as a result, be more profitable and more satisfied with their careers. For more information, please visit http:/www.creativepro.com or write to info@creativepro.com.



Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications®, LLC, melanie@printingforless.com, (406) 823-7023



