Laboratory Testing Inc. Featuring Materials Testing and Calibration Services at NACE Expo

Hatfield, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2008 -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) will feature materials testing, nondestructive testing and calibration services at the NACE Corrosion 2008 Conference & Expo from March 17 – 20, 2008. The company will be exhibiting in Booth 1210 at the show-site in Nashville, TN.



The annual NACE event covers the field of corrosion technology, including corrosion control and monitoring for environmental protection, public safety, and to minimize the economic impact of corrosion. As a materials testing and certification specialist, Laboratory Testing Inc. provides information on material properties, characteristics, composition, defects and discontinuities. The testing laboratory offers a wide-range of testing services to address corrosion resistance and material degradation due to a corrosive environment:



Intergranular Corrosion Testing (ASTM A-262 Practice A, B, C, D, E)

Ferric Sulfate Testing (ASTM G-28 Methods A &B)

Pitting and Crevice Corrosion Testing (ASTM G-48 Methods A & B)

Ferric Chloride (ASTM A-923 Method C & G-48 Methods A & B)

Salt Spray/Salt Fog (ASTM B-117)

Passivation Testing

Humidity Testing



Testing services are PRI/Nadcap accredited to ISO/IEC 17025, which complies with ISO 9001 and ISO 13485. Company literature and LTI employees will be available during the event for additional information on services, accreditations and pricing.



ABOUT Laboratory Testing Inc. -- Laboratory Testing Inc. of Hatfield, PA specializes in materials testing, specimen machining, failure analysis and calibration services. The laboratory is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 by PRI/Nadcap and A2LA, which complies with ISO 9001 and ISO 13485. Mechanical, chemical, metallurgical and nondestructive testing services are performed on metals, alloys and other materials. Chemical analysis is offered for a variety of materials including metals, powdered metals, ores, ferroalloys, composites, ceramics, aerospace materials and nuclear materials. Test specimens are machined on-site and material investigations are conducted to determine the root cause of material failures. The calibration lab, LTI Metrology, provides dimensional, pressure, force, torque, mass and vacuum calibration services traceable to NIST. Field calibration service is offered for surface plates, hardness testers, optical comparators, balances, hand tools and testing machines. LTI provides new instruments and replacement parts as a representative for manufacturers such as Mitutoyo, Starrett, Boston Centerless, Glastonbury Southern Gage and Vermont Gage. Information on Laboratory Testing services and accreditations is available at http://www.labtesting.com, sales@labtesting.com or 800-784-2882.

