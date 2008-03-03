MailFoundry Updates MessageIQ Anti-Spam Email Filtering Engine

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2008 -- MailFoundry, the world’s smartest anti-spam solution, has released an update to its MessageIQ anti-spam engine, increasing its capabilities against the latest spam, phishing and hacker email threats.



“Spammers world-wide continue to evolve their spam tactics, and this update to MessageIQ provides our install base with new weapons in the war on spam.” remarked David C. Troup, CEO and Founder of MailFoundry. “In addition to increased spam volumes, spammers have tweaked their message payloads in order to get around most anti-spam solutions in play today. MessageIQ doesn’t fall prey to common tactics like this. Other systems only guess at spam. MessageIQ knows spam.”



MailFoundry’s anti-spam engine, MessageIQ is based on targeted spam profile rules that are created around spam attacks. Since the rules are defined by actual spam, MailFoundry works 100% out of the box, no training required and MessageIQ leads the industry with a zero false positive rate since 2004. MailFoundry’s team of human editors work around the clock to stay current with spam attacks as they happen and spam profile rules are updated every 5 minutes, 24x7x365 ensuring that MailFoundry customers have the most up-to-date spam profiles on the planet.



“Since we released MessageIQ 3.0 in October of 2006, we’ve lead the industry in kill rates and more importantly, MailFoundry is the only zero false positive filtering solution on the market.” said Mr. Troup.



Troup continues, “MailFoundry is unique in that our anti-spam engine is our own. We built it. We own it. We maintain it. Other solutions OEM their engine from a few providers, and many use open source engines such as Spam Assassin to filter email. These anti-spam engines are based on legacy software technologies and are easily spoofed or fooled to pass spam, phishing and other malicious attacks through to the end users’ inbox. MailFoundry’s MessageIQ engine isn’t fooled by tricks such as these and as a result achieve the highest filtering kill rates in the industry, bar none.”



MailFoundry is a leading provider of anti-spam appliances and subscription services based on human intelligence spam profiles that protect more than five million email addresses world-wide. MailFoundry’s line of network appliances begin at $1299 and scale up to protect up to 30,000 users per unit and each come with a free 30 day trial.



The entire line of MailFoundry anti-spam appliances are available and shipping daily from http://www.MailFoundry.com, calling 1-888-302-MAIL (6245) or through the MailFoundry world-wide reseller network.

