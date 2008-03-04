DEACOM Integrated ERP Software to be Exhibited at American Coatings Show

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2008 -- Deacom, Inc., the leading producer of integrated accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software for paint and coatings manufacturers, will showcase its DEACOM Software System at Booth #1036 on June 2-5 at the 2008 American Coatings Show in Charlotte, NC.



The DEACOM System integrates all functions of a paint and coatings manufacturer, including formulation and laboratory management, regulatory reporting, sales order entry, purchasing, inventory and lot tracking, production, accounting and financials, and retail Point-of-Sale (POS), in one software system. By linking all company departments together in a single database, companies have the ability to perform data drill-downs, conduct real-time transactional posting, maintain software updates easily, and simplify training with a consistent user interface. Deacom, Inc. will hold one-on-one demonstrations of its DEACOM System at Booth #1036 during show exhibit hours.



The American Coatings Show will replace the International Coatings Expo (ICE) this year as part of the recent merger between the National Paint & Coatings Association (NPCA) and the Federation of Societies for Coatings Technology (FSCT). Deacom has supported the ICE show since 2004.



"With FSCT's concentration on technical and scientific education, and NPCA's focus on advocacy and public policies, the paint and coatings industry will benefit from the combined support from these organizations," says Jay Deakins, President of Deacom. "We look forward to participating in this new opportunity to serve the integrated business software needs of paint and coatings manufacturers."



To learn more about the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and ERP Software System or to schedule an online demonstration, call 610-971-2278 ext. 15 or visit http://www.deacom.net.



About Deacom, Inc.

Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM System seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

