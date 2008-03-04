Trial Lawyer and Media Personality Hill Wilson Participates in Getting to Know Philadelphia’s African-American Media Panel

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2008 -- Rhonda Hill Wilson, Esq., of Philadelphia recently served as a panelist for the Philadelphia Bar Association’s Bar-New Media program, Getting to Know Philadelphia’s African-American Media. As both an African-American trial attorney and Co-Host of The Morning Team on WURD 900 AM, Hill Wilson shared her insights with the program participants. The media panel was held on February 25 in Philadelphia.



A. Michael Pratt, Chancellor of the Philadelphia Bar Association opened the meeting. Gina Rubel, the Bar-New Media Committee Chair and President/CEO of Furia Rubel Communications moderated. The panel also featured Bobbi Booker, Philadelphia-based journalist, radio personality and blogger; Sheinelle Jones, News Anchor for Fox29 Good Day Philadelphia; Michael Days, Editor for the Philadelphia Daily News; Karin Phillips, Community Affairs Reporter for KYW Newsradio 1060; Harold Jackson, Editorial Page Editor for The Philadelphia Inquirer; and Lehronda Upshur, News Anchor and Public Affairs Director for Power 99, Q102 and My 106.1 FM.



Hill Wilson is an active member of the Philadelphia Bar Association and an award-winning attorney who has been practicing law for nearly three decades in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She concentrates her practice in nursing home negligence, while also handling medical malpractice, catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, motor vehicle accident and premises liability matters. She brings a high level of integrity and compassion to her clients.



Hill Wilson has been named the Pennsylvania Ambassador for the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) “A Mind Is” Annual Giving Society and has been named one of the Top Black Lawyers in the Tri- State Area by The Network Journal. She has received the Presidential Award from the National Bar Association, she is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and she has been listed in Who’s Who in American Law. Hill Wilson maintains an office in Philadelphia. For more information, visit http://www.rhwilson.com.

