Neen James Networking in Stilettos Hits Delaware By Storm

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2008 -- Neen James, International Productivity Expert and President of Neen James Communications, Inc., served as the keynote speaker on essential networking skills for business women on Saturday, March 1, at the 2008 Delaware Women’s Conference. Her program, Networking in Stilettos™ hit attendees by storm. The conference, which is devoted to the empowerment for women of all ages, economic backgrounds and lifestyles for self development purposes, was held at the University of Delaware in Newark, Del.



James presentation, Networking in Stilettos™, provided key strategic business practices for corporate business woman, entrepreneurs and small business owners. The presentation helped women tap into the benefits of networking, fundamental principles and practices that are must-haves for every woman’s life skill set. James’ presentation covered the following:



• Why networking is a vital component in your marketing mix

• Why a 30-second “elevator” statement is not enough

• How to create your elevator, lobby and board room statements

• How to make your networking more proactive, productive and profitable

• Techniques for using business cards more effectively

• How to boost your reputation through “internal networking”



The annual Del. Women’s Conference attracted more than 1,500 business owners from across the region. James is an International Productivity Expert and is known for her ability to connect business professionals across the globe while helping them build their business. She is regularly featured as a keynote speaker around the USA, Canada and Australia, and her most recently published book ‘Secrets of Super-Productivity’ has received rave reviews. James’ focus on helping business professionals is also demonstrated with her involvement in several local networks including Women’s Business Forum of Bucks County, Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce Women in Business and eWomen Network Philadelphia for which she served as the regional director for two years. For more information about Neen James, go to http://www.neenjames.com.



About Delaware Women’s Conference:

The Delaware Women’s Conference was created by The Women’s Center organization in 1980 as a joint project between the University of Delaware and Delaware Technical & Community College under a Title I grant. The mission of this organization was to assist women in transition, from home to work and to advocate for the advancement of women in the workplace and society. The overlying vision was and is still to provide a forum where women of many backgrounds could meet, exchange ideas, share new experiences, and learn from one another. For more information on the Delaware Women’s Conference, contact delawarewomen@gmail.com or call 302-893-4390.

