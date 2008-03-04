House of Fraser Promotes Business Incentives Using MIG's Intelligent Marketing Platform

Knutsford, Cheshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2008 -- House of Fraser, the UK and Ireland’s premium department store has commenced a push to increase its share of the business incentives market using digital marketing with the Marketing Innovation Group (MIG). This will enable them to maximise awareness and build sales using a number of innovative techniques.



House of Fraser plans to use the iNews and iBrochure solutions from MIG's suite to build awareness of its corporate voucher offering and secure additional accounts and orders via an online order process built into the iBrochure. MIG will enhance House of Fraser's client and prospect database to target specific businesses, sectors and decision makers thereby focusing its efforts on the most likely businesses and individuals to purchase vouchers as a means of motivation, reward, employee benefit or promotion. Initial contact will be made using an online newsletter and targeted emails will be sent to support sales tactically. The digital iBrochure will replicate the newly launched offline solution but with added functionality afforded by the online medium.



Commenting on the plan, Catherine Forrest, Business Incentives Manager at House of Fraser said, "House of Fraser represents a real incentive for every audience as our vouchers can be redeemed in any of our 62 stores across the UK and Ireland across an extensive merchandise range, including some of the world's most famous and sought after brands. Other retailers simply cannot offer that flexibility of choice and accordingly, we want to communicate this key message as widely and quickly as possible. MIG's digital marketing platform not only offers us the opportunity to communicate with our target market quickly and effectively, the intelligence we acquire will help us refine and develop our B2B offering to more accurately meet the needs of our customers."



"We are delighted to be working with House of Fraser, helping to develop this new and rapidly growing B2B opportunity with them. We are providing both the tools and expertise to help maximise their incentives business, and we hope to be deploying other aspects of the Intelligent Marketing platform in future, as soon as we can process the information gleaned from the launch," said Rob Bielby CEO at the Marketing Innovation Group.



The Marketing Innovation Group (MIG) is an award-winning digital direct marketing organisation, offering a unique 'Customer Farming' multi-channel strategy, intelligent data and communications solutions using its own software, the 'Intelligent Marketing' toolkit. Their unique solutions are currently benefiting the likes of British Red Cross, Comet, Debenhams, GemsTV, Ideal Shopping Direct, M and M Direct, Scotts of Stow, Stylo plc, The Pier, United Utilities and Woolworths. For more information and additional information on the Marketing Innovation Group please visit www.m-i-g.com, or contact Conrad Morris by phone on 01565 653000, Stephen Sumner on 07904 948 456 or email on conrad.morris@m-i-g.com.



House of Fraser has long been one of the best known names on the UK high street. They are home to many of the world’s most famous brands, from Chanel and Estee Lauder to Prada and Max Mara. With 61 enviable locations across the UK and Ireland and annual sales in excess of £1.25bn, House of Fraser has presented customers with an unrivalled national department store for more than 150 years.

