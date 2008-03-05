Genealogical Publishing Company Partners With FamilyLink.com, Inc.

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2008 -- Genealogical Publishing Company, the world’s largest publisher of immigration records in book form, has partnered with FamilyLink.com, Inc, to make their databases available on http://WorldVitalRecords.com.



“We are looking to work with others who will provide the bridge from today back to the period where our books come into play. WorldVitalRecords.com’s services provide the link from 2008 back to our 17th Century material,” said Mike Tepper, Managing Editor, Genealogical Publishing Company. “There are companies that are really great with technology, but fall short with writing. Other companies are really skilled with words and writing, but not in creating virtual communities. It is a great opportunity to work with FamilyLink.com, a company that can provide that combination of technology and writing, as well as a virtual genealogy community.”



“Genealogical Publishing Company is one of our key partners in our new World Collection,” said Yvette Arts, Director, Content Acquisition, FamilyLink.com, Inc. “We are happy to work with one of the oldest and most established publishers of genealogical records in the industry.”



Genealogical Publishing Company has 2,000 titles featuring content from early Colonial America to the Civil War. Some of these titles include Donald Lines Jacobus’ Families of Ancient New Haven, a three-volume work that covers every family in pre-Revolutionary New Haven, Connecticut, and Robert Barnes’s British Roots of Maryland Families, which establishes the origins of hundreds of pre-eighteenth-century Maryland families.



“The great thing about our books is that they are definitive works provided by the leading scholars of our time,” said Barry Chodak, President of Genealogical.com, Inc., parent of Genealogical Publishing Company. “Our publications cover a wide range of topics with particular emphasis on colonial American immigration, royal ancestry, and county and local history. Our collection of guide books and how to books numbers more than 250, including the most widely used text Val Greenwood’s Researcher’s Guide to American Genealogy and the three titles we call the Evidence Collection: Evidence, The Quick Sheet, and Evidence Explained, all by Elizabeth Shown Mills, the leading authority on the subject.”



“While many of our books contain genealogical source records, a considerable number contain lineage records and other linked material. These titles combined include about 15 million people. The descendants of these 15 million people number in the hundreds of millions today. Our partnership with FamilyLink will enable many, many Americans to go back and trace their family to some of these early immigrants,” Chodak said.



More than 600 databases from Genealogical Publishing Company will be launched periodically over the next few months at WorldVitalRecords.com.



“We have been publishing for the last 55 years and look forward to working with FamilyLink.com to expand our genealogical content into new territories,” Tepper said.



About Genealogical Publishing Company and Genealogical.com, Inc.

Through its well-known imprints, Genealogical Publishing Company and Clearfield Company, Genealogical.com publishes genealogy books and CDs. Whether you are just beginning to explore your family tree or are an experienced researcher looking for in-depth genealogy data, Genealogical.com can provide you with the resources you need. Genealogical.com has published over 2,000 titles featuring colonial genealogy, Irish genealogy, immigration, royal ancestry, family history, and genealogy methods and sources. Genealogical.com is also the online home of Gateway Press, its self-publishing arm which has published over 2,000 volumes of family histories for its author clients.



About FamilyLink.com, Inc.

FamilyLink.com, Inc. is a family of services that includes WorldVitalRecords.com, FamilyLink.com, and the We're Related application on Facebook. The focus of the company is to provide innovative tools to connect families.



About WorldVitalRecords.com

Founded in 2006 by Paul Allen and several key members of the original Ancestry.com team, WorldVitalRecords.com, Inc. provides affordable access to genealogy databases and family history tools used by more than 600,000 monthly visitors. The site registers 9.4 million monthly pages views and has more than 25,000 subscribers. With thousands of databases—including birth, death, military, census, and parish records—WorldVitalRecords.com makes it easy to fill in missing information in your family tree. Some of its partners include Everton Publishers, Quintin Publications, Archive CD Books Australia, Gould Genealogy, Immigrant Ships Transcribers Guild, Archive CD Books Canada, The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, Inc., SmallTownPapers®, Accessible Archives, Genealogical Publishing Company, Find My Past, Godfrey Memorial Library, Find A Grave, and FamilySearch™. Investors include vSpring Capital and several angel investors.

