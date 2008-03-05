R&B's Newcomer, Lovely Hoffman, Releases Debut Single - Can't Wait

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2008 -- R&B's newest artist, Lovely Hoffman, delivers with the successful release of her debut single "Can't Wait" on 100 Decibels Music Group. Since its initial pre-release, "Can't Wait" has strengthened its position garnering increasing spins and rave reviews from DJs worldwide and has also circulated the mixtape circuit, most noticeably being recently featured on one of DJ Vlad's mixtapes. According to RapAttackLives.com urban college radio charts, the single charted as a new entry at number 24 in the first week of its pre-release and quickly climbed up the charts peaking at number 10 after soaring up 4 spots in one week. As the only R&B single on the national college urban radio charts at the time during its highest peak, Lovely Hoffman's "Can't Wait" also peaked at number 9 on Rap Network's Record Breakers Chart. To say the least, the single is quickly gaining momentum methodically working its way up from the hands of DJs worldwide and the underground circuit to national urban college radio and ultimately earning continued rotation across radio airwaves.



Co-produced and written by Lovely herself and mixed by Ken Lewis (who boasts of credits of working with the likes of major artists including Mariah Carey, Usher, Janet Jackson, Kanye West, and Mary J. Blige) "Can't Wait" is a feel good single that flirts with the anticipation of love coming home. It's a single with lyrics that women can reminisce on and flowing with a bass line that will also warm up to men. The single undoubtedly builds with a new energy, new sound, and a new style.



"It feels good that radio is accepting and appreciating new material from a new artist. Although I've been writing for many years, this was a big step for me as Can't Wait is my debut release and I wanted to have a major role in the creative process. I wrote the lyrics, came up with the vocal arrangement as well as the melody, so it feels good that people are feeling the song and accepting what I have done." Lovely Hoffman



Lovely Hoffman is a Boston native from Roxbury's Orchard Park neighborhood. In just a short period since her unveiling to the R&B music scene, Lovely has already graced major stages performing alongside fellow R&B artists, Ne-yo, T-Pain, and Lloyd. She's also the 2006 recipient of New England's Urban Music Award for best R&B band performance.



"Can't Wait" can be previewed by visiting Lovely Hoffman at www.myspace.com/LovelyHoffman.



