Convert and Edit Your Image Files with ReaConverter 5.0

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2008 -- ReaSoft Development today announces the release of ReaConverter 5.0, which allows users to convert images, as well as edit them, creating the high quality photos and drafts.



ReaConverter 5.0 is a professional application for graphic files, photos, drafts, and other images of any type, which allows users to convert pictures into a wide range of formats, as well as edit them according to their needs. Thanks to the simplicity of the software, even the most inexperienced users will feel comfortable creating professional flawless images.



ReaConverter 5.0 comes in Lite, Standard and Pro editions. The Lite edition is a perfect choice for home users, who need to convert images into a range of formats: BMP, GIF, JP2, JPG, PCX, PNG, TGA, TIF, PDF and ICO. The Standard edition is intended for those in need of advanced image editing tools. The Pro edition is for power users, who need flexibility when working with hundreds of different images. ReaConverter 5.0 is available in 9 languages.



What's New in Version 5.0?



ReaConverter 5.0 is an improved version of ReaConverter 4.0. It has been designed in collaboration with customers, whose feedback and suggestions on how to improve the product are very valued within the company. In response to the increasing requests from users, the company has added the highly demanded new features to ReaConverter 5.0.



The unique thing about 5.0 is the use of Photoshop plug-ins in the automated editing process, which improves the quality of image files dramatically. Another new feature is the increased speed of conversion and editing, which will make dealing with the workload less time-consuming. Thanks to the simplistic interface, the editing tools are always readily available, so that you can easily accomplish the most complicated tasks. The newly added wizards will take you through the conversion and editing processes in a point-and-click manner. In addition, you can use a new Scheduler to convert or edit images at a specified time. ReaConverter 5.0 also allows users to preview images in Windows Explorer context menu and provides the reading and saving support for 400 file formats.



ReaConverter 5.0 is an all-in-one solution for image conversion and editing. It allows you to test and apply different image editing actions to a large number of files while converting. Some of the image editing actions available with ReaConverter 5.0 include: image resize, crop, rotate, mirror, change color resolution, change image brightness, contrast, change color balance using the filters, add transparency watermarks, replace one color with another, make a transparent GIF, modify images using different effects (sharpen, blur). To apply these actions you can use the command line or automated conversion and editing processing.

