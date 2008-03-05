Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2008 -- Free College Financial Aid Night To Be Held At Redding Library on March 25th and 27th, 2008.



A free workshop on getting thousands of dollars for your child’s college education will be held at the Redding Library on March 25th, 2008 from 6:30 to 7:45pm. The library is located at 1100 Parkview Avenue in Redding. All parents of college-bound children are invited to attend, especially parents that have kids already in high school.



The speaker will be Justin Jones-- noted author and college financial aid expert. He will be discussing such topics as how to send your kids to the school of their dreams without going broke; how to triple your eligibility for aid; how to find scholarships and grants you’ve never even heard of; and, most importantly, the increasing prevalence of college scholarship scams and how to avoid being taken advantage of.



Additional topics to be included:

•How to pay for college with no money out of your pocket;

•How to send your child to a fancy private school for less than the cost of a local JC;

•How to pick the colleges that will give you the most amount of money;

•The one mistake every parent makes when applying for scholarships;

•7 sure fire strategies to be able to afford the school of your dreams;

•A 12-month calendar of college events – what to do right now if your child is in high school;

•Shocking insider secrets that your guidance counselor doesn’t know;



Admission is free to this special workshop, but seating is limited to the first 67 individuals to register, so please call 530-223-6046, a 24 hour line, to reserve your seats now.

