College Planning Specialists

Free College Financial Aid Night To Be Held At Redding Library on March 25th and 27th, 2008.

Free College Financial Aid Night To Be Held At Redding Library on March 25th and 27th, 2008.

 

Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2008 -- Free College Financial Aid Night To Be Held At Redding Library on March 25th and 27th, 2008.

A free workshop on getting thousands of dollars for your child’s college education will be held at the Redding Library on March 25th, 2008 from 6:30 to 7:45pm. The library is located at 1100 Parkview Avenue in Redding. All parents of college-bound children are invited to attend, especially parents that have kids already in high school.

The speaker will be Justin Jones-- noted author and college financial aid expert. He will be discussing such topics as how to send your kids to the school of their dreams without going broke; how to triple your eligibility for aid; how to find scholarships and grants you’ve never even heard of; and, most importantly, the increasing prevalence of college scholarship scams and how to avoid being taken advantage of.

Additional topics to be included:
•How to pay for college with no money out of your pocket;
•How to send your child to a fancy private school for less than the cost of a local JC;
•How to pick the colleges that will give you the most amount of money;
•The one mistake every parent makes when applying for scholarships;
•7 sure fire strategies to be able to afford the school of your dreams;
•A 12-month calendar of college events – what to do right now if your child is in high school;
•Shocking insider secrets that your guidance counselor doesn’t know;

Admission is free to this special workshop, but seating is limited to the first 67 individuals to register, so please call 530-223-6046, a 24 hour line, to reserve your seats now.

Source: College Planning Specialists
Posted Wednesday, March 05, 2008 at 9:36 AM CST - Permalink

 