Local Virtual Assistant Receives Entrepreneurial Recognition

The VAccolade award not only recognizes participation at the Virtual Assistant Networking Association (www.VAnetworking.com), but also recognizes the professionalism with which Ms. Papia presents herself on the web, thereby giving them more credibility amongst other Virtual Assistants.



“Virtual Assistants (VAs) are business owners who work from their own office providing professional support, services and skills to their clients via phone, fax and internet-based technology. Partnering with a VA reduces stress, protects cash flow, eliminates administrative hassles, and enables business people to find the success they originally set out to achieve. A VA is your right-hand person helping you to succeed in your business. The irony is you may never meet your VA as odds are they live nowhere near you!” (definition from www.VAnetworking.com).



Ms. Papia’s company specializes in desktop publishing, general admin services, promotional material, custom business cards and graphics, and is a home-based administrative professional providing various online services to her clients . She started her Virtual Assistant career after an injury precluded her from continuing her profession as a court reporter/stenographer. Having a broad range of talents and skills that were never fully utilized in her prior positions, Ms. Papia felt they would be an asset to others and initially started Office To-Go as an on-site, as well as internet-based, secretarial support service, before the advent of VAs.



In a recent survey from VAnetworking, the United States has the largest number of VAs, followed by Canada, Australia and Europe. Clients only pay for time spent on their projects. There’s no need to pay for taxes, benefits, equipment, etc. VAs are hired on an hourly or a monthly retainer basis.



For more information about Office To-Go, visit http://www.officeto-go.com.



About Office To-Go

