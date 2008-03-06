Vancouver Sailing Charters Now Offers Tours To Indian Arm, In British Columbia

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2008 -- After sailing thousand of miles to exotic destinations in the South Pacific and Mexico, Elixir, a 53 foot sailing ketch is now ready for short scenic cruises in Indian Arm or customized trips to the picturesque, laid back Gulf islands archipelago of Strait of Georgia in British Columbia.



Beginning this week, the company will offer two daily 3 - hour cruises in Indian Arm, one of the most picturesque Fjords located in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Chris Stanecki, owner of Vancouver Sailing Charters, says "guests can enjoy the trip on Elixir, which is a blue water 53 foot sailing ketch, built in California by Pacific Marine & Bruce Brudvig in 1976. The boat has an extensive history of cruising in the South Pacific, Mexico and the West Coast of America". Home cooked meals are served to guests while on the water as well as other activities (lunch usually consists of a seafood platter, fresh salad, hot bread and delicious pancakes or omelets complemented with real Turkish coffee, tea or juice). While on tour the guests can try windsurfing, kayaking, snorkeling, or exploring deserted beaches using one of the boats dinghies. One of the more popular activities for the guests is crabbing or digging for oysters which can be barbecued on deck later that day. For those interested in First Nation’s culture and history, the crew can arrange a host who will entertain the guests with stories and songs.



The guests will experience the shores like the first explorers did 200 years ago but more importantly they can do nothing but sit and relax watching the changing scenery of our magnificent shores. Information on schedules and prices can be found on the company web site at http://www.vancouversailingcharters.com

