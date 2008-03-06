Local Real Estate Agents Take the Plunge for Charity

Lavallette, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2008 -- Lavallette resident Stephanee Mirachi who is the Executive Assistant to Broker/Owner Lee Childers of Childers Sotheby’s International Realty, and Budd Rall, Sales Associate from the Childers Sotheby’s Lavallette/Ortley Beach office, participated in the 15th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Bear Plunge held Saturday, February 23, 2008, in Seaside Heights, to benefit Special Olympics New Jersey.



Ms. Mirachi and Mr. Rall joined nearly 3,000 volunteers who braved the frigid 38 degree water and 35 degree air temperature just one day after a snow storm hit the shore area. This year’s plunge successfully raised in excess of $750,000. The Special Olympics provides free year-round training and competition in 23 Olympic-type sports to more than 16,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities.



Childers Sotheby’s International Realty has a total of five offices, with locations in Bay Head, Point Pleasant Beach, Normandy Beach, Lavallette and Seaside Heights and has more than 50 full-time professional sales associates. Childers Sotheby’s International Realty has been proudly serving the Jersey Shore area since 1980.



