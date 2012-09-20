Tran Dental of Elk Grove Hopeful About New Tip for Preventing Tooth Decay

Elk Grove, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2012 --A recent article from The Huffington Post suggests that newly popular coconut oil might have powerful oral benefits. The study, conducted by the Athlone Institute of Technology in Ireland, found that enzyme-treated coconut oil—which is similar to coconut oil after it has been digested—was able to stop cavity-causing bacteria from growing. Tran Dental of Elk Grove is hopeful that the new findings could aid patients in preventing tooth decay.



Dr. Damien Brady, study researcher, said that these new findings could change the way dentists approach oral care. Says Brady, “Incorporating enzyme-modified coconut oil into dental hygiene products would be an attractive alternative to chemical additives, particularly as it works at relatively low concentrations. Also, with increasing antibiotic resistance, it is important that we turn our attention to new ways to combat microbial infection.”



The researchers performed the study on untreated coconut oil, as well as the enzyme-treated variety. They put the two kinds to the test against bacteria that is known to cause tooth decay. Ultimately, they found that the enzyme-treated coconut oil stopped the growth of the decay-causing bacteria.



Dr. Tran of Tran Dental Elk Grove comments, “This is an intriguing new study that could become very beneficial to patients. Coconut oil has been found to have other uses, and it would be excellent if this natural substance could be incorporated into oral hygiene products to help stop tooth decay. Cavities are painful and can become dangerous if left untreated, so any way of fighting them is an important step for oral health.”



The article explains that tooth decay is caused when plaque (which comes from bacteria), combines with food particles, saliva, and bacterial acid and then begins to break down tooth enamel, slowly eroding the tooth layer by layer.



Coconut oil has other uses, too. It can serve as a cooking replacement for other oils, and is a vegan-friendly substitute for butter. Some particularly avid fans claim the substance helps cure acne and can even cure the common cold, though these claims have not necessarily been proven.



About Tran Dental Elk Grove

Tran Dental Elk Grove was founded in 2006 by Dr. Nhan Tran. Dr. Tran is a graduate of Boston University’s School of Dentistry. Prior to this, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from the University of California, Davis in 1997. Dr. Tran began Tran Dental Elk Grove to provide children and families with excellent dental care. He believes in oral hygiene education and preventative dentistry, offering patients regular x-rays with the hope that these measures prevent the need for more serious dental work in the future. Dr. Tran has practiced dentistry for over ten years and looks forward to continuing to serve his patients at Tran Dental Elk Grove.