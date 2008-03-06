Nickelodeon Universe Selects Florock’s Liquid Applied Flooring System to Tackle Its Extensive Resurfacing Project

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2008 -- The largest indoor amusement park recently transformed from “Camp Snoopy” to “Nickelodeon Universe.” This change mandated 88,000 square feet of flooring to be resurfaced while the park remained open and with minimal disturbance to the park guests. Utilizing Florock’s Liquid Applied Flooring System, Nickelodeon Universe was able to do just that.



Camp Snoopy flooring surfaces (located inside the Mall of America) were an earth tone color and featured meandering Cobblestone pathways throughout. View U-tube video at: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ql76Adp8bog Nickelodeon Universe wanted all of the flooring surfaces to be vibrant clean and feature Nickelodeon colors. Additionally, the Cobblestone pathways needed to be “erased” to form a smooth, uniform surface.



View pictorial http://www.florock.net/repository.htm#Cobblestone



The Mall is open daily and thus nightly shutdowns do not provide sufficient time to apply and cure conventional epoxy coatings. The job had to be done with Florock Florocryl Methyl Methacrylate (MMA). See http://www.florock.net/florocryl.htm



Brian Smith, Technical manager for Florock said “The Florock Florocryl is cured in less then one hour, allowing the contractor to apply multiple coats per night.”



