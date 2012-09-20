Anthony Economou: Ocular Health Reveals Much About Overall Health

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2012 --The old saying that “eyes are the window to the soul” has taken a new meaning as many medical scientists are discovering new ways to interpret ocular health as a way to identify a variety of other health problems. A recent article from The Wall Street Journal reveals current research initiatives to expand the areas of health that the eye can provide insight to. As a trusted ophthalmologist who has worked in the field for approximately 17 years, Dr. Anthony Economou has witnessed the progression of medical knowledge regarding the eye. Noting promise in the new research being conducted, Economou encourages individuals to protect their vision and their overall health.



The article explains how the eyes can be so revealing, “Because the body's systems are interconnected, changes in the eye can reflect those in the vascular, nervous and immune system, among others. And because the eyes are see-through in a way other organs aren't, they offer a unique glimpse into the body. Blood vessels, nerves and tissue can all be viewed directly through the eye with specialized equipment.” Dr. Anthony Economou explains, “The unique ability to be able to see into the body and directly visualize arteries, veins and nerves is highly beneficial for early diagnosis of many diseases including diabetes, hypertension and stroke.”



According to Wall Street Journal, in an effort to widen the understanding of the eye and its connection to overall health, “Companies are building enhanced technology that allow for better viewing of the eye.” One company in Scotland, Optos, has even produced a device that can offer a 200-degree view of the eye, as opposed to the common 30-degree view. In regards to continuing research, the article notes that studies are being conducted to determine how dark spots on the back of the eye are associated with certain forms of colon cancer, and how dementia-related changes are signaled in the eye.”



Noting the increased importance of assessing eye health, Dr. Anthony Economou suggests that all individuals should seek regular check-ups with an ophthalmologist—doing so may prevent a life-threatening condition from causing one’s health to deteriorate. Supporting the guidelines established by the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) as listed in the article, Economou suggests professional examination whenever one notices vision changes or injury. In addition, those adults who have reached the age of 40 should seek a base line exam every two to four years. The AAO recommends that those who are 55 to 64 seek evaluation every one to three years. For those 65 or older, the frequency of examination should occur between every one to two years.



About Anthony Economou DO PC

With 17 years of experience, Anthony Economou DO PC specializes in refractive errors and the management of glaucoma. Dr. Anthony Economou is certified in ophthalmology by the American Osteopathic Board of Ophthalmology and Otorhinolaryngology. In addition, Dr. Economou focuses on preventative health practices and is a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine. Anthony Economou currently practices as part of the Ophthalmology Consultants of Tulsa. He has served the Tulsa community professionally for 15 years and has familial ties to the area.